Delhi weather LIVE: Thunderstorm, rains bring much-needed relief after national capital records hottest day of the year

Delhi on Sunday woke up to overcast skies, rain, and thunderstorms, with temperatures in the national capital dipping slightly from earlier highs, as predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

At 7 am on Sunday, Skymet Weather showed a temperature of 20°C in the national capital, reporting rains and thunderstorms.

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Visuals from the capital showed overcast skies and drizzles across Delhi.

Death weather forecast for Sunday The IMD, in its latest weather bulletin, issued on the evening of 14 March, predicted light rain in the national capital on Sunday.

"A spell of very light rain/drizzle accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning" in Delhi was predicted for morning and forenoon hours on Sunday, with strong surface winds with speeds of 30-40 kmph, gusting to 50 kmph.

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Hourly weather predictions on Skymet for Sunday showed spells of rain are expected throughout the day — while the morning rains are expected to ease post 8 am, showers are expected again at 11 am, 4 pm, and 6 pm on Sunday.

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The IMD also said that the national capital would see maximum temperatures fall by 3-5°C on Sunday before seeing a gradual rise by 3-5°C again.

"Maximum temperatures are likely to be normal (-1.5°C to 1.5°C) to appreciably above normal (3.1°C to 5.0°C) over the next 7 days," the IMD said.

The coming few days in the national capital are also expected to be relatively pleasant, with the IMD forecasting cloudy skies for most of the week and light rains and thunderstorms again on 18 March.

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Up until 20 March, temperatures in the national capital will reach a maximum of 32-34°C, as per the IMD, with the minimum temperature remaining in the range of 14-16°C.

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Delhi sees warmest day of the year Delhi saw the warmest day of the year on Wednesday, with the maximum temperature in the national capital rising to 36.8°C — 8.4 degrees above normal. The minimum temperature, meanwhile, was 17.8°C, more than four degrees above normal.

Wednesday high temperatures came amid an unusually warm March, with maximum temperature touching 35.7°C last Saturday, the earliest to hit that mark in 15 years.

"There has been no cloud cover, resulting in strong sunshine. The impact of western disturbances has also been negligible, causing the mercury to soar,” Mahesh Palawat, vice-president at Skymet Weather, was quoted as saying by HT at the time.

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About the Author Shiladitya Ray Shiladitya Ray specializes in covering geopolitics and science, and believes in communicating complex information through accessible, compelling, and ...Read More ✕ Shiladitya Ray Shiladitya Ray specializes in covering geopolitics and science, and believes in communicating complex information through accessible, compelling, and if possible, visually engaging narratives. He has nearly 10 years of experience in digital media, and has been an Associate Editor with Mint for five months.



Shiladitya holds a bachelor's degree in English Literature from Jadavpur University, and two master's degrees in Development Studies and Sociology from TISS, Hyderabad and Delhi School of Economics respectively.



Shiladitya has also completed a Data Journalism fellowship with Google News Initiative (GNI), where he was a standout performer. He was subsequently invited as a speaker to GNI's AI Skills Workshop held in 2025, where he shared his previous work and experience in leveraging generative AI tools for data visualization with an audience of senior newsroom editors.



Prior to joining Mint, Shiladitya was a Chief Sub-Editor with Deccan Herald, and has previously worked for digital media startups NewsBytes and Opoyi. He has also served as an academic editor for Cactus Communications, where he worked with scholars on manuscripts meant for journal publication.



Shiladitya is based out of Delhi, is an avid reader, and has a keen interest in world affairs, science, philosophy, music, and football.