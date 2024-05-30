Delhi weather today: Delhi's AQI is 'poor' at 233, with Anand Vihar at 365 and Chandni Chowk at 345. IMD forecasts light rain and dust storm. The city saw a minimum temperature of 30.4 degree Celsius.

Delhi weather today: Amid scorching temperatures, the latest forecast from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) offers hope for relief to residents of the national capital. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The IMD has predicted the possibility of light rain and a dust storm later today. On Thursday, May 30, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 30.4 degrees Celsius.

Earlier on Wednesday, Delhi's primary weather station, Safdarjung Observatory, registered a scorching maximum temperature of 46.8 degrees Celsius, marking the highest recorded in 79 years. This surpasses the previous record set on June 17, 1945, when the temperature hit 46.7 degrees Celsius. However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that Delhi's Mungeshpur area experienced an unprecedented temperature of 52.9 degrees Celsius on the same day. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju expressed scepticism towards the weather department's statement, deeming it 'very unlikely.' {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Delhi water crisis: Water Minister Atishi to hold emergency meeting today to address water shortage According to RWFC Delhi, the current weather condition is characterized by a partly cloudy sky and heatwave conditions in certain areas. There's a chance of thunderstorms/dust storms accompanied by very light rain or drizzle, along with gusty winds reaching speeds of 25-35 KMPH. The maximum temperature is expected to soar to 45 degrees Celsius, with the minimum temperature remaining around 30 degrees Celsius.

The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 12 pm in the national capital is in the 'poor' category with a reading of 233, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Some areas like Anand Vihar recorded ‘very poor’ AQI at 365, Chandni Chowk at 345, Jahangirpuri at 245, AQI at 232 in Pusa while 236 in Wazirpur. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Delhi weather today: IMD issues Orange alert for today, maximum temperature at 45°C An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Delhi is also facing a water crisis due to scorching heat. The Delhi government is set to hold an emergency meeting today to address the situation in the national capital.

Meanwhile, the weather department today said that the southwest monsoon hit the Kerala coast and parts of the northeast on Thursday, two days earlier than usual due to favourable conditions. The early onset of the monsoon can also be attributed to the effect of cyclone Remal, which pulled the monsoonal flow to the Bay of Bengal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!