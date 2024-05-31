Delhi weather today: Light rain, thunderstorm to likely bring relief from heatwave; Maximum temp, other details here
Delhi weather today: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted light rain and thunderstorms for Delhi on Friday, May 31. The national capital that has been reeling under heatwave conditions for the past few days with maximum temperature hovering above 45 degree Celsius.