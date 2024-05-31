Delhi weather today: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted light rain and thunderstorms for Delhi on Friday, May 31. The national capital that has been reeling under heatwave conditions for the past few days with maximum temperature hovering above 45 degree Celsius.

The weather department noted that maximum temperature is expected to be around 44 degrees Celsius today and registered 38 percent humidity at 8:30 am. As per the weather report, the minimum temperature is expected to be around 29 degrees Celsius during the day.

The IMD's forecast suggests cloudy sky in the afternoon with possibility of thunderstorm, dust storm and very light rain or drizzle. These weather conditions would be accompanied by gusty winds with speeds of 25 to 35 kmph.

As per the weather forecast, similar weather conditions are likely over the next two days. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for heatwave till June 2. The weather department lifted heatwave alert from June 3 with weather prediction suggesting mainly clear sky with strong surface winds of 30 to 40 kmph speeds. During next six days maximum temperature is expected to settle atmost at 44 degree Celsius while the minimum temperatures was forecasted not less than 29 degree Celsius.

The weather report warning against heatwave states, “High temperature. Increased likelihood of heat illness symptoms in people who are either exposed to sun for a prolonged period or doing heavy work. High health concern for vulnerable people e.g. infants, elderly, people with chronic diseases."

It further advises, “Avoid heat exposure – keep cool. Avoid dehydration. Drink sufficient water even if not thirsty. Use ORS, homemade drinks like lassi, torani (rice water), lemon water, buttermilk, etc. to keep yourself hydrate."

Considering the normal temperature range over this period, maximum temperature is 40 degree Celsius which is four notches lower than the current temperature. Meanwhile, the current minimum temperature is two notches above the normal temperature 26.9 degree Celsius.

