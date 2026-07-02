Delhi weather LIVE: Rains lash capital city; monsoon cloud cover, strong winds bring respite as IMD issues red alert

Delhi weather LIVE: Rain lashed Delhi-NCR on Thursday morning, marking the end of heatwave conditions as Southwest Monsoon advanced to cover the national capital. Predicting moderate rain spells, cloudy skies and strong surface winds, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for Delhi-NCR for 2 July.
At 6:45 AM, the weather agency issued a nowcast red warning, alerting against possibility of wet spell in the next three hours in parts of Central, East, New Delhi, North, North East, North West, Shahdara, South, South East, South West and West districts of Delhi
“Moderate Thunderstorm/Lightning/Squally Winds (60-80 KMPH gusting to 100 KMPH ) accompanied with light to moderate rain at most places and moderate rain at many places over Delhi in next 3 hours,” the advisory valid till 10:00 AM said.
As the city braces for thunderstorm and lightening activity today, residents can expect gradual fall in maximum and minimum temperatures during next 2 days by 5-7°C and 3-5°C, respectively. On 2 July, the maximum temperature over Delhi is likely to settle anywhere between 32°C to 34°C while the minimum temperature is expected to hover around 22°C and 24°C.
Catch all Delhi weather LIVE Updates here
The Meteorological Department alerted against downpour in Delhi-NCR and neighbouring states in the coming days and said, “Fairly Widespread to Widespread rainfall likely over Haryana Chandigarh & Delhi and Punjab during 2nd-7th July; West Uttar Pradesh on 2nd July; East Uttar Pradesh during 6th-7th July; East Rajasthan during 5th-7th July.”
IMD in its latest press release dated 1 July stated, “Conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some more parts of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi & Punjab, and some parts of Rajasthan during next 2 days.”
IMD's weather forecast suggests fresh spells of rain over the coming 5 days, till 7 July but no weather warning is in place for these days. The weather conditions are expected to remain cloudy with possibility of light rain spells, thunderstorms and lightening during morning or forenoon hours.
IMD issued nowcast red alert for Delhi-NCR which will remain effective till 10:00 AM.
Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. She covers a diverse range of topics, including national news, education, entertainment, lifestyle trends science, global health and international news.<br><br> With a background in Economics and Education, she focuses on providing insightful, thoroughly researched coverage that bridges the gap between breaking news and in-depth analysis. In addition to breaking copies, legal and political news, her reporting blends editorial rigour with search-driven storytelling. With a keen eye-on-global events, she provides insightful coverage on latest developments. Her reporting combines editorial rigour with in-depth coverage and search-driven storytelling provide valuable insight and context to readers, ensuring accuracy and relevance.<br><br> Her newsroom experience helped her in combining her critical thinking skills with real-time editorial decision-making. Over the years, she has been presenting complex stories with clarity for a digital-first audience amid fast-paced news cycles. Her thoroughly researched stories, with well-structured and engaging content, provide readers with clear understanding of the context and background.<br><br> Fareha holds a Master’s degree in Economics, in addition to a Bachelor of Education degree.<br><br> When not in the newsroom, she enjoys painting and sports, reading books and current developments.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.