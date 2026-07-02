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Delhi weather LIVE: Rains lash capital city; monsoon cloud cover, strong winds bring respite as IMD issues red alert

Delhi weather LIVE: The national capital woke up to light rain on Thursday morning. Stay tuned for IMD's nowcast warning, alerts and weather forecast for the day.

Fareha Naaz
Updated2 Jul 2026, 08:09:46 AM IST
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Delhi weather LIVE: Residents on national capital woke up to light rain on Thursday morning amid IMD's rainfall alert.
Delhi weather LIVE: Residents on national capital woke up to light rain on Thursday morning amid IMD's rainfall alert.(Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

Delhi weather LIVE: Rain lashed Delhi-NCR on Thursday morning, marking the end of heatwave conditions as Southwest Monsoon advanced to cover the national capital. Predicting moderate rain spells, cloudy skies and strong surface winds, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for Delhi-NCR for 2 July.

IMD issues nowcast red warning

At 6:45 AM, the weather agency issued a nowcast red warning, alerting against possibility of wet spell in the next three hours in parts of Central, East, New Delhi, North, North East, North West, Shahdara, South, South East, South West and West districts of Delhi

“Moderate Thunderstorm/Lightning/Squally Winds (60-80 KMPH gusting to 100 KMPH ) accompanied with light to moderate rain at most places and moderate rain at many places over Delhi in next 3 hours,” the advisory valid till 10:00 AM said.

As the city braces for thunderstorm and lightening activity today, residents can expect gradual fall in maximum and minimum temperatures during next 2 days by 5-7°C and 3-5°C, respectively. On 2 July, the maximum temperature over Delhi is likely to settle anywhere between 32°C to 34°C while the minimum temperature is expected to hover around 22°C and 24°C.

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2 Jul 2026, 08:09:41 AM IST

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2 Jul 2026, 08:04:14 AM IST

Delhi weather LIVE: Forecast for neighbouring states

The Meteorological Department alerted against downpour in Delhi-NCR and neighbouring states in the coming days and said, “Fairly Widespread to Widespread rainfall likely over Haryana Chandigarh & Delhi and Punjab during 2nd-7th July; West Uttar Pradesh on 2nd July; East Uttar Pradesh during 6th-7th July; East Rajasthan during 5th-7th July.”

2 Jul 2026, 08:01:21 AM IST

Delhi weather LIVE: Has monsoon arrived in national capital?

IMD in its latest press release dated 1 July stated, “Conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some more parts of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi & Punjab, and some parts of Rajasthan during next 2 days.”

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2 Jul 2026, 07:59:34 AM IST

Delhi weather LIVE: Weather forecast for next 5 days

IMD's weather forecast suggests fresh spells of rain over the coming 5 days, till 7 July but no weather warning is in place for these days. The weather conditions are expected to remain cloudy with possibility of light rain spells, thunderstorms and lightening during morning or forenoon hours.

Weather forecast for next 5 days
2 Jul 2026, 07:51:17 AM IST

Delhi weather LIVE: National capital on IMD's red alert for rains

IMD issued nowcast red alert for Delhi-NCR which will remain effective till 10:00 AM.

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