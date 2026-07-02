Delhi weather LIVE: Rains lash capital city; monsoon cloud cover, strong winds bring respite as IMD issues red alert

Delhi weather LIVE: Rain lashed Delhi-NCR on Thursday morning, marking the end of heatwave conditions as Southwest Monsoon advanced to cover the national capital. Predicting moderate rain spells, cloudy skies and strong surface winds, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for Delhi-NCR for 2 July.

IMD issues nowcast red warning

At 6:45 AM, the weather agency issued a nowcast red warning, alerting against possibility of wet spell in the next three hours in parts of Central, East, New Delhi, North, North East, North West, Shahdara, South, South East, South West and West districts of Delhi

“Moderate Thunderstorm/Lightning/Squally Winds (60-80 KMPH gusting to 100 KMPH ) accompanied with light to moderate rain at most places and moderate rain at many places over Delhi in next 3 hours,” the advisory valid till 10:00 AM said.

As the city braces for thunderstorm and lightening activity today, residents can expect gradual fall in maximum and minimum temperatures during next 2 days by 5-7°C and 3-5°C, respectively. On 2 July, the maximum temperature over Delhi is likely to settle anywhere between 32°C to 34°C while the minimum temperature is expected to hover around 22°C and 24°C.

Catch all Delhi weather LIVE Updates here