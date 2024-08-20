Monsoon mayhem: From Jammu and Kashmir to Telangana, see how heavy rainfall lashes major states across India | Watch

As the monsoon rains continued, several parts of Northern and Southern India experienced heavy downpours on Monday.

Excessive rainfall led to significant waterlogging in major cities across India, including Hyderabad, Delhi, Noida, and Srinagar. Here are the top videos of rainfall in affected states:

Telangana A public transport bus was stuck in flood water under a Road under Bridge (RUB) in Nizamabad and the passengers were brought out of it by authorities and local residents. Heavy rains across the state, including Hyderabad, disrupted daily life, causing waterlogging and traffic congestion.

#WATCH | Hyderabad, Telangana: Waterlogging witnessed in several parts of the city after incessant rainfall.



(Visuals from Himayatnagar and Narayanguda)

On Monday, lightning strikes in Jogulamba Gadwal district of Telangana resulted in the deaths of a 40-year-old man and a 15-year-old girl in separate incidents. Both victims were struck while in agricultural fields during the rains.

Delhi Parts of Delhi witnessed severe waterlogging following heavy rainfall in the early hours of Tuesday. The downpour resulted in traffic congestion and people faced problems commuting due to the heavy rain.

#WATCH | Delhi: Severe waterlogging witnessed on Minto Road after incessant rainfall in the national capital.

Severe waterlogging was witnessed near Ashram Bridge after incessant rainfall. Waterlogging on Minto Road led to parked vehicles getting submerged in water.

#WATCH | Delhi: Waterlogging-like situation in parts of the national capital after heavy rainfall.

Uttar Pradesh The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted widespread light/moderate rainfall for the entire Delhi and southwest NCR on Tuesday. IMD has warned of a moderate-to-intense spell over Central and East Delhi in the morning hours.

#WATCH | UP: Rain lashes parts of Noida city.



(Visuals from Sector 10)

Jammu and Kashmir Rain lashes parts of Srinagar city on Tuesday morning.

Earlier in the day, an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.9 struck Baramulla in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

#WATCH | Jammu and Kashmir: Rain lashes parts of Srinagar city.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Delhi said that the maximum temperature will likely settle around 36 degrees Celsius during the day while the minimum temperature will hover around 27 degrees Celsius.

Predicting light rain and a generally cloudy sky in the national capital today, the weather department predicted wet spells for the upcoming five days.