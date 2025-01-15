Explore
Active Stocks
Wed Jan 15 2025 10:10:25
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 127.70 0.55%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 321.40 3.39%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 765.55 -0.66%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 291.65 -0.43%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,249.40 0.88%
Business News/ News / India/  Delhi weather today LIVE Updates: IMD issues ‘Orange warning’ due to ‘very dense’ fog; more than 100 flights delayed
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Delhi weather today LIVE Updates: IMD issues ‘Orange warning’ due to ‘very dense’ fog; more than 100 flights delayed

1 min read . Updated: 15 Jan 2025, 09:50 AM IST
Livemint

Delhi weather today LIVE Updates: India Meteorological Department has issued an ‘Orange warning’ due to very dense fog on Wednesday

Delhi weather today LIVE Updates: IMD has issued 'Orange' warning for the national capital due to dense fog alert (Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times)Premium
Delhi weather today LIVE Updates: IMD has issued 'Orange' warning for the national capital due to dense fog alert (Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times)

Delhi weather today LIVE Updates: India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an ‘Orange’ warning for Delhi on Wednesday. As the national capital woke up to dense fog and poor visibility today affecting flight and train operations. 

IMD predicts rainfall today

The weather forecasting agency has predicted small episodes of rain showers on Wednesday. It may further intensify cold weather in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, etc

15 Jan 2025, 09:49:54 AM IST

Delhi weather today LIVE: More than 100 flights delayed due to dense fog

Delhi weather today LIVE: More than 100 flights were delayed due to dense fog in Delhi. However, no flight diversions or cancellations have been reported so far.

"Low visibility and fog over Delhi may lead to some delays. We're keeping a close watch on the weather and doing our best to get you where you need to be , safely and smoothly," IndiGo said in a post on X at 8.18 am.

15 Jan 2025, 09:37:19 AM IST

Delhi weather today LIVE: IMD issued ‘Orange’ warning for Delhi

Delhi weather today LIVE: IMD has issued ‘Orange’ warning for Delhi due to heavy to very heavy fog.

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue