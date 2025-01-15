Delhi weather today LIVE Updates: India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an ‘Orange’ warning for Delhi on Wednesday. As the national capital woke up to dense fog and poor visibility today affecting flight and train operations.
IMD predicts rainfall today
The weather forecasting agency has predicted small episodes of rain showers on Wednesday. It may further intensify cold weather in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, etc
Delhi weather today LIVE: More than 100 flights were delayed due to dense fog in Delhi. However, no flight diversions or cancellations have been reported so far.
"Low visibility and fog over Delhi may lead to some delays. We're keeping a close watch on the weather and doing our best to get you where you need to be , safely and smoothly," IndiGo said in a post on X at 8.18 am.
Delhi weather today LIVE: IMD has issued ‘Orange’ warning for Delhi due to heavy to very heavy fog.