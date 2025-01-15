Hello User
Delhi weather today LIVE Updates: IMD issues ‘Orange warning’ due to ‘very dense’ fog; more than 100 flights delayed

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:50 AM IST
Livemint

Delhi weather today LIVE Updates: India Meteorological Department has issued an ‘Orange warning’ due to very dense fog on Wednesday

Delhi weather today LIVE Updates: IMD has issued 'Orange' warning for the national capital due to dense fog alert

Delhi weather today LIVE Updates: India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an ‘Orange’ warning for Delhi on Wednesday. As the national capital woke up to dense fog and poor visibility today affecting flight and train operations. 

IMD predicts rainfall today

The weather forecasting agency has predicted small episodes of rain showers on Wednesday. It may further intensify cold weather in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, etc

15 Jan 2025, 09:49 AM IST Delhi weather today LIVE: More than 100 flights delayed due to dense fog

Delhi weather today LIVE: More than 100 flights were delayed due to dense fog in Delhi. However, no flight diversions or cancellations have been reported so far.

"Low visibility and fog over Delhi may lead to some delays. We're keeping a close watch on the weather and doing our best to get you where you need to be , safely and smoothly," IndiGo said in a post on X at 8.18 am.

15 Jan 2025, 09:37 AM IST Delhi weather today LIVE: IMD issued ‘Orange’ warning for Delhi

Delhi weather today LIVE: IMD has issued ‘Orange’ warning for Delhi due to heavy to very heavy fog.

