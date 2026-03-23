Delhi weather today: National capital wakes up to cloudy skies; more rain on forecast? Here's what IMD says

As the temperature in Delhi hovers near normal on Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a generally cloudy sky over the national capital with a possibility of light rain.

According to the latest forecast, very light rain is expected to return to Delhi on Monday afternoon, with the possibility of thunderstorms and lightning caused by an active western disturbance.

“Generally cloudy sky. Possibility of very light rain/drizzle accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning during forenoon to afternoon,” IMD's latest press release read.

According to the MSN weather alert, several areas in Delhi are likely to witness light rain in the next few hours, till 8:10 AM. “Light Rain/ Light Thunderstorm with Lightning (wind speed 30-40 kmph) is very likely to occur at many places over Delhi in the next 3 hours,” it said at 5:30 AM.

A calm, predominant surface wind of 5 kmph from the northwest is also expected during the morning, gradually increasing to 15 kmph during the afternoon. The wind speed will gradually decrease, becoming less than 10 kmph from the north direction during the evening and night, the IMD said.

The weather department said the maximum and minimum temperatures in Delhi are expected to be around 30 degrees Celsius and 17 degrees Celsius on Monday, respectively.

“The minimum temperature will be near normal (-1.5°C to 1.5°C) at most places, and the maximum temperature will be near normal (-1.5°C to 1.5°C) at most places over Delhi,” it added.

On Sunday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 29.5 degrees Celsius, two notches below the seasonal average. The minimum temperature settled at 15.6 degrees Celsius, 1.1 notches below the seasonal average, the weather agency said.

Delhi AQI Delhi's air quality was recorded in the 'moderate' category at 4 pm on Sunday, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 153, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.

Western Disturbance over Northern India IMD, in its latest weather bulletin, predicted light rainfall with occasional thunderstorms and winds reaching up to 30–50 kmph over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and parts of Rajasthan from March 23 to 26.

A yellow alert for thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds with speeds of 30-40 kmph has been issued in several Himachal districts, including Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, and Mandi districts, on Monday and Thursday.

In East and Central India, the weather agency forecast light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and Vidarbha on Monday.

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There is a possibility of isolated heavy rainfall on March 24 over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya. Scattered thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds are likely to continue over Northeast India till March 26, the IMD said.