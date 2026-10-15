Delhi weather today: Rain lashes capital city; IMD issues orange alert

Rain lashed parts of Delhi on Thursday as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for moderate to intense rainfall, thunderstorms and lightning.
“Generally, cloudy skies are expected to persist on Thursday,” an IMD official said. “A spell of very light to light rain at many places, with moderate rain at isolated places, is possible, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds of speed 40-50 kmph, gusting to 60 kmph during the afternoon to evening.”
The Met Department’s orange alert serves as a critical warning of moderate-to-intense rainfall across the city, along with thunderstorms and lightning.
The weather office warned that moderate to intense rainfall at a rate of 5-15 mm per hour, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds at 40-60 kilometres per hour, is likely over the city.
The alert is in place until 2 pm, with intermittent spells of rain expected across several parts of Delhi, the IMD said.
The weather agency also forecast light rain in several places for tomorrow, officials said.
The persistent cloud cover and active rainfall have significantly affected the city's temperature, bringing much-needed relief from the daytime heat.
The IMD reported that the maximum temperature is expected to settle around 29 degrees Celsius on Thursday, marking a noticeable dip from standard daytime temperatures.
Conversely, the overnight cloud cover trapped ambient heat, resulting in a warmer-than-usual morning.
The minimum temperature recorded early Thursday settled at 23.3 degrees Celsius. According to the weather office, this morning's baseline temperature is 3.7 notches above the normal seasonal average for this time of the year.
Weather experts attributed the sudden spell of rain to a western disturbance and cyclonic circulation over adjoining areas, PTI reported.
They said the weather conditions were part of a normal post-monsoon pattern, with Delhi and other parts of the region likely to witness intermittent showers.
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