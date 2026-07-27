Delhi weather today: Rain lashes parts of capital city; IMD issues ‘yellow’ alert for thunderstorms

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a ‘yellow’ alert for Delhi as rain lashed several parts of the national capital on Monday evening. The weather agency has predicted similar conditions to persist across several Delhi districts until late evening.
Rainfall and cloudy skies across Jantar Mantar and Kartavya Path brought welcome relief from the humidity, though the showers triggered traffic slowdowns for commuters in multiple areas.
Light rain and light thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with speeds of 30-40 kmph are very likely, according to the IMD's district-level nowcast issued at 4:24 pm.
The alert is in place over parts of South East Delhi, East Delhi, Shahdara, Central Delhi, North East Delhi, South Delhi, New Delhi, South West Delhi, West Delhi, North West Delhi and North Delhi.
The weather office did not issue any warning for the remaining districts.
26.6 degrees Celsius with 98 per cent relative humidity on Monday morning, the Met Dept said, noting that Northeasterly winds were blowing at around 9 kmph.
Temperatures at the Safdarjung base station are forecast to peak at 36°C, with the minimum settling around 27°C.
The IMD expects rainfall across the National Capital Region (NCR) to be highly localised. This means residents might see short, intense downpours in certain neighbourhoods, while other areas could remain completely dry.
Despite recent spells of rain, Delhi is grappling with a 14% moisture deficit for the season. Between June 1 and July 25, the capital recorded 247.8 mm of rain—well below the typical 365.3 mm. However, the IMD continues to officially classify the city's monsoon performance as “normal”.
Uttar Pradesh is bracing for intensified monsoon activity that promises relief from the region's stifling humidity over the next few days. The Regional Meteorological Centre in Lucknow expects widespread rain, thunderstorms, and lightning to sweep across the state.
The forecast indicates that most of eastern UP and many parts of western UP will experience thunderstorms on Monday, with the weather system expanding further across the state on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The IMD has issued warnings for isolated thunderstorms and lightning through July 30. While Monday will see heavy rain in isolated pockets, residents should prepare for heavy to very heavy rainfall on Tuesday and Wednesday.
(With inputs from agencies)