Subscribe

Delhi weather today: Rain lashes parts of capital city; IMD issues ‘yellow’ alert for thunderstorms

Light rain and light thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with speeds of 30-40 kmph are very likely, according to the IMD.

Livemint
Updated27 Jul 2026, 06:47 PM IST
Advertisement
Commuter seen out during sudden light rain
Commuter seen out during sudden light rain (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)
AI Quick Read

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a ‘yellow’ alert for Delhi as rain lashed several parts of the national capital on Monday evening. The weather agency has predicted similar conditions to persist across several Delhi districts until late evening.

Rainfall and cloudy skies across Jantar Mantar and Kartavya Path brought welcome relief from the humidity, though the showers triggered traffic slowdowns for commuters in multiple areas.

Advertisement
Also Read | IMD forecasts heavy rainfall in Delhi, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh

Light rain and light thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with speeds of 30-40 kmph are very likely, according to the IMD's district-level nowcast issued at 4:24 pm.

The alert is in place over parts of South East Delhi, East Delhi, Shahdara, Central Delhi, North East Delhi, South Delhi, New Delhi, South West Delhi, West Delhi, North West Delhi and North Delhi.

Advertisement

The weather office did not issue any warning for the remaining districts.

Also Read | Heavy rain to persist across India as IMD warns of flash floods in Gujarat, Maha

Localised showers in Delhi

26.6 degrees Celsius with 98 per cent relative humidity on Monday morning, the Met Dept said, noting that Northeasterly winds were blowing at around 9 kmph.

Advertisement

Temperatures at the Safdarjung base station are forecast to peak at 36°C, with the minimum settling around 27°C.

The IMD expects rainfall across the National Capital Region (NCR) to be highly localised. This means residents might see short, intense downpours in certain neighbourhoods, while other areas could remain completely dry.

Despite recent spells of rain, Delhi is grappling with a 14% moisture deficit for the season. Between June 1 and July 25, the capital recorded 247.8 mm of rain—well below the typical 365.3 mm. However, the IMD continues to officially classify the city's monsoon performance as “normal”.

Also Read | As monsoon intensifies across India, IMD issues red alert for Himachal Pradesh

Thunderstorm warning for Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh is bracing for intensified monsoon activity that promises relief from the region's stifling humidity over the next few days. The Regional Meteorological Centre in Lucknow expects widespread rain, thunderstorms, and lightning to sweep across the state.

Advertisement

The forecast indicates that most of eastern UP and many parts of western UP will experience thunderstorms on Monday, with the weather system expanding further across the state on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The IMD has issued warnings for isolated thunderstorms and lightning through July 30. While Monday will see heavy rain in isolated pockets, residents should prepare for heavy to very heavy rainfall on Tuesday and Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies)

About the Author

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More

RainfallDelhi Monsoon
Get Latest real-time updates
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India, World and US news. Follow CJP Protest LIVE updates as Sonam Wangchuk ends his 26-day hunger strike following government assurances, while the Jantar Mantar protest continues. Get the latest updates on talks between the CJP delegation and the Centre, the demand for Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation, possible arrests, Delhi security measures and developments in Parliament.
HomeNewsIndiaDelhi weather today: Rain lashes parts of capital city; IMD issues ‘yellow’ alert for thunderstorms
Advertisement
Read Next Story