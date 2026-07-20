Delhi weather today: Rains expected in the evening; IMD issues alert for heavy downpour on July 21-22

Delhi’s stifling break from the monsoon is finally drawing to a close.
While scattered showers have already hit parts of the national capital, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert starting Tuesday, July 21, signalling the onset of a widespread and sustained rainy spell.
Before the heavier rains arrive tomorrow, here is what you can expect in Delhi today:
Delhi's recent stretch of dry heat and the impending shift were reportedly a direct result of the trough sitting in the wrong place.
The monsoon trough is a long belt of low pressure stretching from Rajasthan to the Bay of Bengal. It acts as the underlying "spine" of the monsoon—wherever it sits, moist winds converge, rise, cool, and create heavy rain clouds.
For over a week, this trough had drifted north toward the Himalayan foothills. This northward shift is the exact reason Delhi remained hot, humid, and largely dry despite the monsoon season carrying on elsewhere.
The trough is finally sliding back south over the northern plains, dragging the rain with it.
A low-pressure system currently sitting over West Bengal is acting as an engine, pulling in moisture from both the Bay of Bengal to the east and the Arabian Sea to the west.
Together, these active wind currents are dragging the monsoon trough southward. This mechanism has created a thick band of rain-bearing clouds stretching from West Bengal and Bihar straight through Uttar Pradesh and into Punjab and Chandigarh.
This massive cloud band is why the IMD issued a yellow alert, anticipating heavier, more widespread rain for Delhi-NCR across July 21 and 22.
This shift means much more than just a few wet evenings for the capital. The trough's return to the plains signals a genuine revival of the monsoon across North India.
Importantly, this sustained rainfall has the potential to significantly chip away at the region's mounting rainfall deficit caused by the recent dry spell.
Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers. <br><br> Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging. <br><br> At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism. <br><br> Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist. <br><br> Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.
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