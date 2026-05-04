Delhi weather today: Rains lash national capital amid IMD red alert for severe thunderstorms | See forecast for Bengal

Heavy rainfall swept across Delhi on Monday (4 May) as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for severe thunderstorms and hailstorms across large parts of the national capital, with conditions expected to remain potentially disruptive through the day.

The warning, issued late on Sunday evening, placed several Delhi districts under the department's most serious alert level while others were assigned an orange alert, signalling the need for heightened preparedness.

Which Parts of Delhi Are Under Red and Orange Alert? The IMD confirmed that the red alert covers Outer North Delhi, Northwest Delhi, West Delhi, Southwest Delhi, parts of North Delhi, Central Delhi, Northeast Delhi and Shahdara. South Delhi, Southeast Delhi and remaining parts of North Delhi have been placed under an orange alert. Isolated thunderstorm activity is also expected at various locations across the wider Delhi-NCR region.

According to the weather department, the city is very likely to experience severe thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, hailstorms, dust storms and moderate rainfall, with gusty winds reaching speeds of up to 80 kilometres per hour in some areas.

What Damage Could the Storm Cause? IMD Lists Likely Impacts The weather office issued a detailed list of potential impacts associated with the storm system moving over the capital. Large tree branches are likely to break, and weak or old trees could be uprooted entirely. Lightning strikes pose a particular risk at vulnerable locations such as tall trees and electric poles, the IMD warned.

Beyond these, authorities cautioned against a broader range of possible disruptions. "Damage to kutcha houses, huts and weak structures, partial collapse of boundary walls, difficult driving conditions and possible road accidents are also likely. Vehicles may also be damaged due to falling branches or debris," the department said.

Municipal services, including power supply, could also face interruption as a result of the storm.

Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand: Multi-Day Storm Warning in Effect Northern and north-western India are bracing for several days of unsettled weather as the IMD forecasts moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds across the region. Jammu and Kashmir can expect these conditions from 3 to 5 May, whilst Himachal Pradesh faces disruption from 3 to 7 May and Uttarakhand from 3 to 8 May, with wind speeds in these areas likely to reach between 30 and 50 kilometres per hour.

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Isolated hailstorm activity has been specifically flagged for Jammu and Kashmir on 3 and 4 May, and for Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand between 3 and 5 May. Isolated heavy rainfall is additionally forecast over Uttarakhand on 4 May.

Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi: Thundersqualls and Hailstorms on 4 and 5 May Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi are forecast to experience rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning on 3 and 6 May. More severe conditions in the form of thundersqualls, with wind speeds reaching 50 to 60 kilometres per hour and gusting up to 70 kilometres per hour, are expected across Punjab and Haryana and Chandigarh on 4 and 5 May.

Isolated hailstorm activity is forecast across this entire belt from 3 to 5 May, making the coming days particularly disruptive for residents across the region.

Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan: Storms, Dust and Hail Through the Week Isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching 30 to 40 kilometres per hour is forecast over Uttar Pradesh from 3 to 7 May. Hailstorm warnings are in place for the state on 3 and 4 May.

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Rajasthan faces a particularly active few days. Rainfall and storm activity is expected on 3 May and again from 5 to 7 May. A thundersquall with winds reaching 50 to 60 kilometres per hour, gusting to 70 kilometres per hour, is forecast specifically for 4 May, alongside a duststorm warning for the same date.

Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya and Northeast States: Heavy Rain and Extended Lightning Risk Across the north-eastern states, the IMD is forecasting moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds for much of the week. Arunachal Pradesh and Assam and Meghalaya are likely to bear the brunt of this activity on 3 and 4 May, whilst Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura face similar conditions from 3 to 5 May.

Lightning warnings have been extended further into the week for these states, with Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh remaining at risk from 5 to 7 May and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on 6 May. Isolated heavy rainfall is expected over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam and Meghalaya from 3 to 5 May, and over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on 3 and 4 May.

Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and the broader north-east region can additionally expect rainfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds reaching 40 to 60 kilometres per hour on 4 and 5 May.

West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, Odisha and Jharkhand: Thundersqualls and Hailstorms Across East India Eastern India is facing a similarly active period of weather. West Bengal and Sikkim can expect thunderstorm activity with gusty winds on 6 and 7 May. Bihar and Odisha are under a forecast for isolated to scattered rainfall with thunderstorms from 6 to 9 May, whilst Jharkhand faces disruption on 3, 6 and 7 May.

Thundersqualls with winds reaching 50 to 60 kilometres per hour, gusting up to 70 kilometres per hour, are expected over West Bengal and Sikkim, Bihar and Odisha from 3 to 5 May, and over Jharkhand on 4 and 5 May.

Isolated heavy rainfall is forecast over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim from 3 to 5 May, and over Gangetic West Bengal and Bihar on 4 May. Isolated hailstorm activity is likely over Bihar on 3 and 4 May, Jharkhand on 4 May, and Odisha on 4 and 5 May.

Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha: Thunderstorms and Hail Across Central India Across central India, the IMD is forecasting isolated light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching 40 to 50 kilometres per hour over the next five days. Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha face the threat of thundersqualls with winds of 50 to 60 kilometres per hour, gusting to 70 kilometres per hour, from 3 to 5 May. Madhya Pradesh faces similar squall conditions on 3 and 4 May. Isolated hailstorm activity has been flagged for the wider central India region on 4 May.

Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Konkan: Heavy Rain and Humid Conditions in South India South peninsular India presents a mixed picture this week. Isolated to scattered thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 40 to 60 kilometres per hour are forecast over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, South Interior Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, and Kerala and Mahe throughout the week. Thundersqualls are specifically expected over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on 3 and 4 May, with winds gusting to 70 kilometres per hour.

Heavy rainfall is forecast to persist over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and Kerala and Mahe for the next seven days. South Interior Karnataka can expect heavy rain on 5 May and again between 7 and 9 May, whilst Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam faces heavy rainfall on 5 and 6 May.

Hot and humid weather conditions are very likely to prevail in isolated pockets over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on 3 and 4 May, and over Konkan and Goa from 5 to 7 May.

Temperature Outlook: Sharp Falls in Northwest India, Gradual Rise Expected by Mid-May The storm activity sweeping across northern and north-western India is expected to bring a noticeable and welcome reduction in daytime temperatures. Maximum temperatures over the Western Himalayan Region are forecast to fall gradually by 5 to 7 degrees Celsius until 5 May, before rising sharply by 6 to 8 degrees Celsius between 6 and 9 May as conditions stabilise.

Across the plains of northwest India, a gradual fall of 3 to 5 degrees Celsius is forecast until 5 May, followed by a similar rise of 3 to 5 degrees Celsius between 6 and 9 May. Central India can expect no significant temperature change until 3 May, after which a gradual fall of 3 to 5 degrees Celsius is likely between 4 and 6 May, with broadly stable conditions thereafter.