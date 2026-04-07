Delhi Weather Today: Rains lash national capital on Tuesday morning, IMD issues alert

Delhi Weather Today: Delhi residents woke up to a cooler morning as rain lashed several areas of the national capital on Tuesday morning. The city is bracing for more showers throughout the day as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for thunderstorms and light rain today.
The IMD has issued an orange alert for Tuesday, April 7, forecasting thunderstorms accompanied by light rain and gusty winds. The rains are expected to continue till Wednesday.
For Wednesday, April 8, the weather agency has issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms accompanied by light rain and gusty winds.
The weather agency has also predicted isolated hailstorm activity over Delhi on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The change in weather conditions is attributed to shifting wind patterns and the influence of a western disturbance, PTI reported. This disturbance is likely to bring intermittent cloud cover and isolated rainfall over the national capital region.
This fresh spell of rain is expected to bring down the temperature in the capital city to a maximum of around 31 degrees Celsius and the minimum around 20 degrees Celsius.
Temperatures are expected to rise again from April 10.
Minimum temperatures are expected to stay below normal across Delhi. Safdarjung recorded 20.6 degrees Celsius on Tuesday morning.
According to IMD, the maximum and minimum temperatures over Delhi on Tuesday are likely to be in the ranges of 30°C to 32°C and 19°C to 21°C, respectively. The minimum temperature will be near normal (-1.5°C to 1.5°C), and the maximum temperature will be appreciably below normal (-3.1°C to -5.0°C) over Delhi.
The weather agency has issued a cautionary note, saying that the thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds expected over the city can temporarily reach the speed of 60 kmph during thunderstorms with dust rising surface winds, and has urged residents to take precautionary measures.
Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers. <br><br> Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging. <br><br> At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism. <br><br> Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist. <br><br> Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.