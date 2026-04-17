Delhi weather today: Rains lash parts of NCR, IMD issues yellow alert in these areas

Delhi weather today: Parts of Delhi, National Capital Region (NCR) experienced light showers on Friday evening. Earlier in the day, the India Meteorological Department had issued a yellow alert in Delhi, forecasting thunderstorms accompanied by light rain.
Visuals from the national capital's Vikas Marg showed motorists and commuters travelling as the showers continued.
On Friday, Delhi experienced an unusually cloudy day amid rising temperatures. Explaining the prevailing conditions, meteorologists said the haziness and cloud cover are due to an induced cyclonic circulation over western parts of Rajasthan and the neighbouring Pakistan, reported news wire PTI.
"Dust particles from these areas have travelled towards Delhi-NCR, resulting in a layer of dust haze and a deterioration in air quality," the news wire quoted meteorologists as saying.
Private weather forecasting company – Skymet's Mahesh Palawat said that temperatures are expected to rise further across Delhi-NCR and northwest India over the next few days. This could lead to heatwave conditions, he said.
“Temperatures are expected to rise further across Delhi-NCR and northwest India over the next two to three days, potentially touching 41 to 42 degrees Celsius and leading to isolated heatwave conditions,” PTI quoted Palawat as saying.
(This is a developing story. Keep checking for more updates)