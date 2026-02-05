Delhi weather today: Residents wake up to pleasant winter morning; check AQI, IMD forecast

Delhi residents woke up to “poor” AQI on Thursday morning. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted clear sky and shallow fog for 5 February.

“Mainly clear sky. Sustained surface winds (speed 10-20 kmph). Shallow fog at many places with moderate fog at isolated places during morning hours. The maximum and minimum temperatures over Delhi are likely to be in the range of 21°C to 23°C and 08°C to 10°C respectively. The minimum temperature will near normal and the maximum temperatures will near normal over Delhi,” IMD said in its latest weather bulletin.

Since, visibility at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport stood at 1500 metre, no disruption in flight operations was reported.

Delhi weather forecast for next 5 days IMD predicted partly cloudy weather conditions and shallow fog during morning hours for next 5 days with no weather alert.

Delhi AQI today The average Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi stood at 279 at 6:00 AM, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. This marks an improvement from the previous day's “very poor” air quality which was reported to be 339.

Notably, Lodhi Road, Narela and Dilshad Garden locations recorded best air quality today, falling in “moderate” category. Out of 39 monitoring stations across Delhi, 18 registered “very poor” AQI while the remaining reported “poor” levels.

Kaka Nagar becomes first residential colony to adopt fully mechanised, dust-free cleaning system The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Wednesday declared Kaka Nagar as the first residential colony to adopt fully mechanised and dust-free cleaning system. According to NDMC chairman, Keshav Chandra, this move is a step towards cleaner air and more sustainable urban sanitation.

"With this transition, all sweeping and cleaning operations in Kaka Nagar will now be carried out using machines instead of traditional broom-based methods," PTI quoted the NDMC chairman as saying.

Under the pilot project, sanitation work in the residential area is being handled through five push-back mechanical sweepers and one gobbler machine. In the sixth 'Anupam Colony', the aim is to cut down dust emissions during cleaning and improving ambient air quality in the neighbourhood.