Delhi weather today: Temp hits 41°C in parts of capital city; IMD issues heatwave alert

Delhi sweltered in a heatwave on Monday, with temperatures reaching 41 degrees Celsius in parts of the capital city during the day. As temperatures soar, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for the capital city, forecasting a heatwave to persist until Wednesday, April 9.

According to the weather agency, Ayanagar and the Ridge area of the city recorded a temperature of 41 degrees Celsius, while Safdarjung was close by with 40.2.

Overall, Delhi's maximum temperature was 39 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature was 20.2 degrees Celsius.

IMD's heatwave alert According to IMD's press statement, Delhi will experience a heatwave in the next two days, April 8 and 9, with maximum temperature reaching up to 42 degrees Celsius.

However, the Met Dept said “no warm night condition” will prevail over these days.

Talking to news agency ANI, IMD Scientist Dr Naresh Kumar said, “Delhi can see heatwave conditions in the next three days.”

Drop in temperature likely Delhiites can brace for a respite from the scorching heat from April 10, Thursday, onwards.

According to the Met Department, the capital city will witness a thunderstorm on Thursday accompanied by gusty winds, causing the temperature to fall below the heatwave level.

No heatwave has been forecasted till April 13, Sunday, thereafter.

The weather agency also said a fresh Western Disturbance is expected to impact the Western Himalayan region starting April 8.

Dr Kumar said that due to the impact of this Western Disturbance, Delhi, Punjab, and Haryana are likely to witness a drop in temperatures.

India braces for warmer 2025 India had an extremely harsh summer last year, recording 536 heatwave days, the highest in 14 years. The year 2024 was also the warmest recorded in India and globally.

This year, heatwaves hit parts of India as early as February 27–28. The year 2024 recorded its first heatwave on April 5.

Although heatwaves are common in India during April and May, scientists say climate change is making them more frequent and intense.

A 2022 study said the risk of heat waves is likely to increase tenfold in the 21st century. Over 70 per cent of India's land area may face severe heatwaves.

Data shows that 12 of the warmest years in India have occurred since 2006, with 2016 being the hottest year so far.