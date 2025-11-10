Delhi weather today—Temperatures to remain below average as capital city braces for colder winters

With the mercury at 11.6°C on Monday morning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the temperatures in the capital city are 2-4 degrees below normal. The Met Department said that the temperatures will continue to fall in Delhi as the city braces for a colder winter this year.

The weather agency said that the Delhi sky will remain mostly clear on Monday; however, the city will witness smog and shallow fog during morning hours.

“The maximum and minimum temperatures over Delhi are likely to be in the range of 27 to 29°C and 10 to 12°C, respectively,” the IMD said in its latest bulletin. “The minimum temperature will be below normal up to 2 - 4°C and the maximum temperature will be below normal up to 1 - 2°C,” the agency added.

According to the IMD, a predominant surface wind from the west direction with a speed of 10 kmph will blow in Delhi during the morning hours, gradually increasing to 20 kmph from the northwest direction.

These cold north-westerly winds blowing from the Himalayas into Delhi are reportedly a signal of the onset of cold wave conditions in the national capital.

“The impact is expected to continue in the Capital for at least the next four to five days,” weather officials said, adding that these winds allow heat to escape rapidly after sunset, causing colder nights in Delhi.

Cold wave likely in northwest and central India The Meteorological Department has also predicted a significant drop in temperatures across parts of northwest and central India, with cold wave conditions expected to prevail in East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand until November 11.

Coldest night of the season Delhi witnessed its coldest night of the season so far on Saturday, November 8, when the minimum temperature dipped to 11 degrees Celsius. The night-time reading of minimum temperature was 3.3 notches below the season's normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The minimum temperature in Delhi dropped below 15 degrees Celsius for the first time this winter on Thursday, November 6.