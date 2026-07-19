Delhi weather today: When to expect wet spell and relief from intense humidity? IMD's forecast here

Delhi residents woke up to hot and humid weather conditions on Sunday morning. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow for the day, predicting “generally cloudy sky” with hot and humid conditions at isolated places and light showers today. After days of dry spell, Delhiites can finally brace for some relief from intense humidity as atmospheric conditions indicate 4 more days of wet spells.

The weather agency in its latest weather report forecasted, “A spell of very light to light rain accompanied with Thunderstorm/Lightning at isolated places with strong surface winds speed (20-30 gusting to 40 kmph) towards afternoon/evening.”

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To beat the heat, IMD advised residents to avoid heat exposure, wear lightweight, light coloured, loose cotton clothes, cover head, use a cloth, hat or umbrella while going out.

Delhi temperature today The maximum temperature over Delhi is expected to be 1.6°C to 3.0°C above normal around 35°C to 37°C while the minimum temperature will most likely settle in 28°C to 30°C range, 1.6°C to 3.0°C above normal. According to IMD's report issued at 9:15 AM, no large change in maximum temperatures is likely during next 24 hours a fall by 3-5°C is possible thereafter.

Isolated very heavy rainfall is likely in Delhi and neighboring states over the next three days. Predicting active monsoon conditions over northwest, east and northeast India this week, IMD stated, “Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad during 18th-21st July and on 23rd July; Himachal Pradesh on 18th July, during 20th-21st July and during 23rd-24th July; Uttarakhand during 19th-20th July and during 22nd-24th July; Haryana Chandigarh & Delhi and Punjab on 19th July and on 23rd July; West Rajasthan and West Uttar Pradesh during 22nd-24th July; East Uttar Pradesh during 18th-24th July; East Rajasthan during 20th-24th July.”

Many stations across Delhi recorded around 40% humidity at 10:24 AM and in places like Mandi Marg it was as high as 80%. New Delhi region registered 68% humidity with 32.4 degrees Celsius temperature. In the last month, Delhi recorded 41.8 mm rainfall, marking 44 percent deficit and a departure of 32.3 mm from the normal range.