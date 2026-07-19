Delhi weather today: When to expect wet spell and relief from intense humidity? IMD's forecast here

Delhi residents woke up to hot and humid weather conditions on Sunday morning. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow for the day, predicting “generally cloudy sky” with hot and humid conditions at isolated places and light showers today. After days of dry spell, Delhiites can finally brace for some relief from intense humidity as atmospheric conditions indicate 4 more days of wet spells.

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The weather agency in its latest weather report forecasted, “A spell of very light to light rain accompanied with Thunderstorm/Lightning at isolated places with strong surface winds speed (20-30 gusting to 40 kmph) towards afternoon/evening.”

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To beat the heat, IMD advised residents to avoid heat exposure, wear lightweight, light coloured, loose cotton clothes, cover head, use a cloth, hat or umbrella while going out.

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Delhi temperature today The maximum temperature over Delhi is expected to be 1.6°C to 3.0°C above normal around 35°C to 37°C while the minimum temperature will most likely settle in 28°C to 30°C range, 1.6°C to 3.0°C above normal. According to IMD's report issued at 9:15 AM, no large change in maximum temperatures is likely during next 24 hours a fall by 3-5°C is possible thereafter.

Isolated very heavy rainfall is likely in Delhi and neighboring states over the next three days. Predicting active monsoon conditions over northwest, east and northeast India this week, IMD stated, “Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad during 18th-21st July and on 23rd July; Himachal Pradesh on 18th July, during 20th-21st July and during 23rd-24th July; Uttarakhand during 19th-20th July and during 22nd-24th July; Haryana Chandigarh & Delhi and Punjab on 19th July and on 23rd July; West Rajasthan and West Uttar Pradesh during 22nd-24th July; East Uttar Pradesh during 18th-24th July; East Rajasthan during 20th-24th July.”

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Many stations across Delhi recorded around 40% humidity at 10:24 AM and in places like Mandi Marg it was as high as 80%. New Delhi region registered 68% humidity with 32.4 degrees Celsius temperature. In the last month, Delhi recorded 41.8 mm rainfall, marking 44 percent deficit and a departure of 32.3 mm from the normal range.

Delhi AQI today At 9:00 am, the city recorded Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 176 with air quality falling in the 'moderate' category, according to Sameer App of Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Notably, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 ‘very poor’ and 401 to 500 ‘severe,’ as per CPCB's measuring parameters.

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About the Author Fareha Naaz Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. ...Read More ✕ Fareha Naaz Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. She covers a diverse range of topics, including national news, education, entertainment, lifestyle trends science, global health and international news.



With a background in Economics and Education, she focuses on providing insightful, thoroughly researched coverage that bridges the gap between breaking news and in-depth analysis. In addition to breaking copies, legal and political news, her reporting blends editorial rigour with search-driven storytelling. With a keen eye-on-global events, she provides insightful coverage on latest developments. Her reporting combines editorial rigour with in-depth coverage and search-driven storytelling provide valuable insight and context to readers, ensuring accuracy and relevance.



Her newsroom experience helped her in combining her critical thinking skills with real-time editorial decision-making. Over the years, she has been presenting complex stories with clarity for a digital-first audience amid fast-paced news cycles. Her thoroughly researched stories, with well-structured and engaging content, provide readers with clear understanding of the context and background.



Fareha holds a Master’s degree in Economics, in addition to a Bachelor of Education degree.



When not in the newsroom, she enjoys painting and sports, reading books and current developments.

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