Dense fog conditions will likely prevail across the Delhi/NCR region on Monday. According to news agency ANI, several trains ran late, and some were cancelled at New Delhi Railway Station.

Some flights were reportedly delayed at Delhi's IGI Airport due to fog. Delhi Airport Authority said, “Low visibility procedures are still in progress at Delhi Airport. However, there has been no impact on flight operations. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information.”

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted mainly cloudy sky and smog/shallow fog in the evening/night. Earlier, the weather department had issued a yellow alert, predicting dense fog in the morning. IMD added that a fresh western disturbance will likely affect northwest India from the night of January 14, 2025.

As per an IMD update at 9:15 a.m. on Monday, dense fog was reported at Safdarjung airport. Safdarjung airport recorded the lowest visibility, 150 m, from 5:30 a.m. to 7:00 a.m., which improved thereafter to 300 m at 7:30 a.m.

Meanwhile, “Palam airport recorded the lowest visibility 50 m from 5:00 am to 8:00 am, which improved thereafter, becoming 100 m at 8:30 am,” the IMD said.

Air quality monitoring stations in Delhi have reported concerning pollution levels across the city. According to CPCB data, the AQI of the national capital recorded 285.

As per recent data, the air quality index (AQI) at Jahangirpuri recorded a high of 346, while Nehru Nagar registered an alarming 345. Patparganj reported an AQI of 344, closely followed by North Campus, Delhi University, at 314.

Similarly, Narela and Mandir Marg recorded AQI levels of 313 and 308, respectively. Mundka showed an AQI of 297, with Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium at 293. Lodhi Road reported moderate levels, with readings of 233 (IMD) and 181 (IITM). NSIT Dwarka recorded a relatively lower AQI of 125, news agecny ANI reported.

An AQI rating is categorized as follows: 0-50 (good), 51-100 (satisfactory), 101-200 (moderate), 201-300 (poor), 301-400 (very poor), and 401-500 (severe).