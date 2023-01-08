Delhi weather update: 20 flights delayed, Safdarjung shivers at 3 degrees Celsius2 min read . 09:53 AM IST
Weather update: The Safdarjung observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, recorded a minimum temperature of 3 degrees Celsius on Sunday.
An intense cold wave crippled north India, including Delhi, with the minimum temperature plunging to a bone-chilling 3 degrees Celsius at the Safdarjung observatory, the city's primary weather station.
Official at Delhi airport also informed the news agency ANI that around 20 flights have been delayed due to weather conditions today, and no flight diversion was reported till 6am.
Delhi's Ridge also recorded a minimum temperature of 3 degrees Celsius on Sunday, while the area was shivering at 1.5 notches on Saturday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data.
Several places in the capital recorded the maximum temperature at least seven notches below normal yesterday, making it a severe cold day.
On January 7, Delhi was colder than Chamba (5.8 degrees), Dalhousie (8.3 degrees), Dharamshala (9.2 degrees), Shimla (7.8 degrees), Hamirpur (3.9 degrees), Manali (4 degrees), Kangra (5.6 degrees), Solan (3 degrees), Dehradun (6 degrees), Mussoorie (8.1 degrees) and Nainital (5.8 degrees), the weather office stated.
The cold snap is straining power grids and posing challenges to the homeless and animals. Delhi's peak winter power demand rose to a record 5,526 MW on Friday. The IMD warned of an impact on agriculture, livestock, water supply, transport and the power sector at some places.
The Met office has even issued an "orange" alert for certain parts of north India, including Delhi, for Sunday, warning that dense fog, cold day and cold wave conditions will persist.
However, slight relief is likely after a couple of days under the influence of back-to-back western disturbances, the weather forecasting agency added.
A severe cold wave is when the minimum temperature dips to 2 degrees Celsius or the departure from the normal limits is by more than 6.4 notches, while a cold day is when the minimum temperature is less than or equal to 10 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature is at least 4.5 notches below normal.
A severe cold day is when the maximum temperature is at least 6.5 notches below normal.
(With PTI inputs)
