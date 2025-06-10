Delhi weather update: Capital records season's hottest day; heatwave to continue, IMD issues orange alert

Delhi weather update: Tuesday's temperature was 3.6 degrees above the average for this time of year. The heat index, or real-feel temperature, soared to an extreme 47.1°C, leaving little room for relief.

Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published10 Jun 2025, 11:04 PM IST
Delhi weather update: Delhi on Tuesday recorded its highest maximum temperature of the season at 43.8 degrees Celsius. With heatwave conditions gripping the capital, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that the extreme heat is expected to continue in the coming days.

The weather observatory has also issued an orange alert for heatwave for Delhi on Wednesday, June 11, with the maximum temperature for the days forecasted to reach 44-46 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, hot and humid conditions have been predicted for Thursday, June 12, with the maximum temperature expected to dip by four notches, as compared to Wednesday.

IMD weather forecast for Delhi

There may be some relief starting June 13, with the IMD forecasting light rainfall and thunderstorms in parts of Delhi, along with gusty winds between 40 and 50 kmph.

DateIMD weather forecast
June 11Heatwave conditions at few places; orange alert
June 12Hot and humid conditions; maximum temperatures to reach 42-44 degree Celsius
June 13No heatwave condition; partly cloudy skies with light rains/thunderstorms, gusty winds
June 14Partly cloudy skies, very light rain with gusty winds

What is a heatwave?

As per the MeT department, a heatwave is declared when the temperature exceeds 40 degrees Celsius and is around 4.5 degrees Celsius higher from normal, or the maximum crosses the 45-degree mark – which was the case with Delhi's Ayanagar today.

Delhi records season's hottest day

On Tuesday, Delhi reeled under an intense heatwave clocking its highest temperature of the season at a blistering 43.8°C, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Tuesday's temperature was 3.6 degrees above the average for this time of year. The heat index, or real-feel temperature, soared to an extreme 47.1°C, leaving little room for relief.

Safdarjung, the base observatory of Delhi, on Tuesday recorded a maximum temperature of 43.8 degrees Celsius, while the other monitoring stations, including Lodhi Road, Ridge, and Ayanagar, recorded heatwave conditions, with the latter recording a high of 45.5 degrees Celsius.

The capital has also been facing unusually warm nights, with temperatures staying high even after sunset, which makes it difficult for people to cool off and raises the risk of heat-related illnesses, particularly for the elderly, young children, and those with existing health conditions.

