Delhi government has installed CCTV cameras with an aim to ensure constant monitoring of critical waterlogging points in the city during monsoon season. According to Public Works Department (PWD) officials, there will be round-the-clock monitoring of the critical waterlogging points as the CCTV feed will be sent to the PWD control room and necessary instructions will be issued to the staff on the ground to tackle the situation.

