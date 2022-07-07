Delhi weather update: Delhi woke up to a warm and humid morning as the minimum temperature was two notches above normal, while the weather office predicted light rain during the day
India Meteorological Department said that Delhi is likely to witness light rain and thundershower today, just as the national capital's maximum temperature on Wednesday settled at 38.6 degrees Celsius, which is two notches above the season's average. Delhi woke up to a warm and humid morning as the minimum temperature was two notches above normal, while the weather office predicted light rain during the day.
India Meteorological Department (IMD) official told PTI, "there will be a generally cloudy sky with the possibility of light rain and thundershowers at isolated places. The city's maximum and minimum temperatures will hover around 36 degrees Celsius and 28 degrees Celsius respectively."
While the minimum temperature was 29.4 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, the relative humidity at 5.30 pm was 52%, the weather office said. On Tuesday, the maximum temperature in the city had settled at 37.9 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal. The IMD official said no colour-coded alert has been issued for rain on Thursday. The weather office had earlier issued an "orange" alert for Wednesday, warning of moderate to heavy rain or thundershowers.
The IMD uses four colour codes for weather warnings -- "green" (no action needed), "yellow" (watch and stay updated), "orange" (be prepared) and "red" (take action). The city's air quality index (AQI) was "moderate" (104), according to the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) 24-hour AQI bulletin released at 4 pm. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe."
Meanwhile, in view of the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) "orange" alert for heavy rains, authorities said elaborate arrangements such as constant monitoring of critical locations, strengthening of drains, installation of pumps and digging of recharge pits have been made to ensure that there is no waterlogging on the city roads.
Delhi government has installed CCTV cameras with an aim to ensure constant monitoring of critical waterlogging points in the city during monsoon season. According to Public Works Department (PWD) officials, there will be round-the-clock monitoring of the critical waterlogging points as the CCTV feed will be sent to the PWD control room and necessary instructions will be issued to the staff on the ground to tackle the situation.
Additionally, the PWD has identified 147 waterlogging-prone areas, including seven critical locations from where report heavy flooding is reported every rainy season. These seven locations are -- IP State Ring Road near the WHO building, the underpasses at Minto Bridge, Pul Prahladpur, Zakhira, Okhla, Azadpur and the Jahangirpuri metro station road.
