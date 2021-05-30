Delhi weather witnessed a sudden change on Sunday evening as dust storm and strong winds hit parts of the city. Earlier in the day, India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted that the national capital and its adjoining areas are likely to witness thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rains today.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over isolated places of South-west Delhi, Rampur, Aligarh, Atrauli, Khair, Hathras, Jalesar, Iglas, Sikandra-Rao, Jattari, Gabhana, Pahasu (U.P)," IMD tweeted earlier in the day.

#WATCH Dark clouds hover over Raisina Hill as Delhi witnesses sudden change in weather pic.twitter.com/4rMxkcThhL — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2021

IMD had also noted, the national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 25.2 degrees Celsius on Sunday morning, two notches below the season's average.

The maximum temperature during the day is likely to settle around 39 degrees Celsius, it said and added, the weather office said the relative humidity was recorded 65%.

In its daily weather bulletin issued on Saturday, IMD has predicted thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) would very likely occur at isolated places over West Madhya Pradesh, with lightning and gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, East Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Vidarbha, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Odisha, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Telangana and Kerala and Mahe on Sunday.

It also said, "With lightning at isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, West Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Konkan and Goa, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Lakshadweep. Thunderstorm/Duststorm (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) likely at isolated places over West Rajasthan."

Monsoon rains are likely to hit India's southern coast around June 3

India Meteorological Department on Sunday also said, monsoon rains are likely to hit India's southern coast around June 3.

Earlier in the day, the weather office had said the start of the monsoon would be on May 31.

The latest weather forecast showed that southwesterly winds could strengthen further gradually from June 1, resulting in a likely enhancement in rainfall over the southern state of Kerala, the forecast said.

"Hence the monsoon onset over Kerala is likely to take place by 3rd June 2021," it said.





