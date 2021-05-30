In its daily weather bulletin issued on Saturday, IMD has predicted thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) would very likely occur at isolated places over West Madhya Pradesh, with lightning and gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, East Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Vidarbha, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Odisha, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Telangana and Kerala and Mahe on Sunday.