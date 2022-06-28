Delhi weather update: Delhi witnesses cloudy sky, rainfall likely in few days. Details here3 min read . 10:08 AM IST
- Delhi weather update: The maximum temperature of the day will hover around 41 degrees Celsius, according to IMD
Delhi woke up to a warm morning on Tuesday as the minimum temperature was recorded three notches above normal even as the weather office predicted possibility of thunder or lightning later in the day. The national capital's minimum temperature on Tuesday morning was recorded as 30.8 degrees Celsius.
An official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, “the city will witness generally cloudy sky with possibility of development of thunder or lightning on Tuesday." The weather experts have revealed that Delhi will receive a fresh spell of rain from June 29. The monsoon is just a few days away from Delhi and is expected to yield good rainfall in the first 10 days, weather experts said. The IMD official said the maximum temperature of the day will hover around 41 degrees Celsius.
Additionally, weather experts said on Monday that the monsoon is just a few days away from Delhi and is expected to yield good rainfall in the first 10 days. Delhi has received just 72.5 mm of rainfall since March 1 this year against the normal of 107.3 mm owing to the lack of strong western disturbances.
The maximum temperature on Monday has settled at 40.9 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average. The relative humidity at 8.30 am on Tuesday was 64 per cent, the weather office said. The air quality of the capital was recorded at 126 at 8.05 am on Tuesday which falls under the moderate category, as per CPCB data. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.
The city did not record any rainfall in March and saw a minuscule 0.3 mm of precipitation in April against the monthly average of 12.2 mm. The scanty rainfall aggravated the heat, with the capital recording its second hottest April this year since 1951 with a monthly average maximum temperature of 40.2 degrees Celsius. Prolonged heatwaves saw maximum temperatures soaring to 49 degrees Celsius in parts of Delhi in May.
The capital has recorded a maximum temperature of 42 degrees Celsius and above on 27 days so far this summer season, the highest number of such days since 2012, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data. In 2012, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 42 degrees Celsius or above on 30 days.
Since June 1, when the monsoon season starts, Delhi has received just 24.5 mm of rainfall against the normal of 59.5 mm. All of it came between June 16 and June 20. However, a bountiful monsoon is expected to cover the rain deficit in the first week of July and provide respite from the heat, according to Mahesh Palawat, vice-president (climate change and meteorology), Skymet Weather.
Delhi will receive a fresh spell of rain from June 29. The monsoon's arrival in Delhi is likely to be declared on June 30 or July 1, he said. A significant increase in humidity levels, easterly winds and good rainfall for at least two consecutive days denote the arrival of the monsoon, Palawat said. Last year, the IMD had forecast that the monsoon would arrive in Delhi nearly two weeks before its usual date, June 27. However, it reached the capital only on July 13, making it the most delayed in 19 years.
The monsoon had entered a "break" phase and there was virtually no progress from June 20 to July 8. "Last year, the monsoon did not get off to a good start in Delhi. However, we expect good rainfall for the first two to three days this time," Palawat said, adding that the first 10 days "seem to be good and on and off rain will continue. There could be a dip in rainfall on July 2-3, but a prolonged dry spell is ruled out," he added.
Though the IMD is yet to provide a tentative date for the arrival of the monsoon in Delhi, the weather office said it will cover some parts of northwest India by June 29 and the entire country by July 6.
