Delhi will receive a fresh spell of rain from June 29. The monsoon's arrival in Delhi is likely to be declared on June 30 or July 1, he said. A significant increase in humidity levels, easterly winds and good rainfall for at least two consecutive days denote the arrival of the monsoon, Palawat said. Last year, the IMD had forecast that the monsoon would arrive in Delhi nearly two weeks before its usual date, June 27. However, it reached the capital only on July 13, making it the most delayed in 19 years.