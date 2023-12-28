Delhi Weather Update: A thick layer of fog blanketed the national capital and its adjoining areas on Thursday morning with low visibility on roads, causing delays in several trains and flights. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Delhi Airport is facing delays affecting approximately 134 flights, both (domestic and international) arrivals and departures, due to dense fog," according to Delhi Airport FIDS (Flight Information Display System).

On Wednesday, more than 25 trains, including arrival and departure trains, were running late. Speaking of flights, 110 flights including domestic and international were delayed, as per information sourced from the Delhi Airport FIDS (Flight Information Display System) as reported by ANI.

Visuals from Indira Gandhi International Airport,

The India Meteorological Department has said that dense to very dense fog is likely to continue over Northwest and parts of adjoining Central India during the next two days.

Dense to very dense fog conditions very likely to continue in many parts of Punjab during 27th-31st December; some parts of Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh during 27th-29th December and over isolated pockets of north Rajasthan and north Madhya Pradesh today i.e. on 27 December, IMD said in its latest bulletin.

Moreover, dense fog conditions are also very likely to continue in early hours in isolated pockets over Odisha, Uttarakhand on 27th and 28th December; Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh on 30th & 31st December and over Assam, Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during 27th-31st December.

In Jammu and Kashmir, the weather department has predicted that dry weather along with moderate to dense fog will persist over Central Kashmir, Pulwama and Baramulla till December 31. As per the MeT forecast, there will be light rain and snow in scattered places, along with cloudy skies during January 1-2.

On 26 December, dense fog affected visibility in several areas affecting about 30 flights, including international ones, were delayed at the Delhi airport while 14 trains were affected.

