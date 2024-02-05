Several flights have been delayed at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport as a thick layer of fog grips the national capital, according to a report published by the news agency ANI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The India Meteorological Department has predicted moderate fog to dense fog conditions with clear sky and no alerts until February 9.

"Dense to very dense fog conditions very likely to prevail in morning hours over some parts of Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi on 05th February and in isolated pockets on 6th February," the weather office said.

As per RWFC Delhi update on 5 February, light intensity rain/drizzle would occur over and adjoining areas of NCR ( Loni Dehat, Ghaziabad, Chhapraula) Nazibabad, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Chandpur, Kithor, Garhmukteshwar, Hapur (U.P.) during next two hours.

As per IMD, light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places has been predicted in North Madhya Pradesh, East Rajasthan, East Uttar Pradesh, and West Uttar Pradesh.

The national capital woke up to light rains on Sunday as the minimum temperature in the city rose to 11.9 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average.

Different pockets of Delhi received rain between 5 am and 8 am and the city received 3 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours at 8.30 am.

On February 3, Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport in Delhi equipped its second runway- Runway 10/28 with CAT III technology amid several flight delays experienced over the past month during dense fog conditions.

The average maximum temperature in Delhi during the month of January till January 30 stood at 17.7 degrees Celsius which was the lowest in last 13 years. During the same period, the average minimum temperature in Delhi was pegged at 6.2 degrees Celsius, the second lowest in 13 years.

(With inputs from agencies)

