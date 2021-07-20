Heavy rainfall in the national capital and its adjoining areas led to waterlogging in several parts and also caused traffic snarls on many important roads on Tuesday.

The city received an average of 69.6 mm of rainfall till 8:30 am, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Impact is expected from the current ongoing intense rain spell over parts of Delhi and adjoining areas, the IMD said.

The weather bureau said the city may witness:

1. Slippery roads and traffic disruption on roads.

2. Water logging in low-lying areas.

3. Occasional reduction in visibility due to this intense spell of rain.

#WATCH | Rain lashes parts of the national capital. Visuals from Dwarka. pic.twitter.com/IKmWAdRavc — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2021

Mercury rose by a few notches in Delhi today, with the minimum temperature settling at 27.2 degrees Celsius.

On Monday, Delhi had recorded a minimum temperature of 24.2 degrees Celsius, and a high of 26.5 degrees Celsius, eight notches below the normal.

The maximum temperature on Tuesday is likely to be around 33 degrees Celsius.

After much delay, monsoon arrived in the national capital on July 12 as the city received showers bringing relief to people from the sweltering heat.

Since then, the capital city is getting spells of showers almost every day.

The minimum temperature on Tuesday morning was recorded at 27.2 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

However, the relative humidity was at a high of 96% in the morning.

"Monsoon has arrived in Delhi, although after much delay. It was initially expected to hit here late June," an IMD official said.

The rainfall recorded at various observatories were -- Safdarjung (69.6 mm); Palam (99.3 mm); Lodhi Road (62 mm); Ayanagar (51.6 mm); Ridge (58 mm). Readings of Safdarjung Observatory are considered the official readings for the city.

The weatherman has forecast generally cloudy sky with light rains and thundershowers later in the day.

