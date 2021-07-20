Mercury rose by a few notches in Delhi today, with the minimum temperature settling at 27.2 degrees Celsius.
On Monday, Delhi had recorded a minimum temperature of 24.2 degrees Celsius, and a high of 26.5 degrees Celsius, eight notches below the normal.
The maximum temperature on Tuesday is likely to be around 33 degrees Celsius.
After much delay, monsoon arrived in the national capital on July 12 as the city received showers bringing relief to people from the sweltering heat.
Since then, the capital city is getting spells of showers almost every day.
The minimum temperature on Tuesday morning was recorded at 27.2 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.
However, the relative humidity was at a high of 96% in the morning.
"Monsoon has arrived in Delhi, although after much delay. It was initially expected to hit here late June," an IMD official said.
The rainfall recorded at various observatories were -- Safdarjung (69.6 mm); Palam (99.3 mm); Lodhi Road (62 mm); Ayanagar (51.6 mm); Ridge (58 mm). Readings of Safdarjung Observatory are considered the official readings for the city.
The weatherman has forecast generally cloudy sky with light rains and thundershowers later in the day.
With agency inputs
