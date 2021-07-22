Delhi is likely to see another hot and humid day on Thursday, as showers are expected to hit the city only on Friday, officials in the India Meteorological Department told the Hindustan Times.

Forecasters said that some parts of the city may get some rain, but the activity is likely to pick up by July 23 only. “The rainfall activity is likely to pick up again on July 23 and July 26 when moderate showers are expected," said a senior IMD official.

After two days of heavy and continuous rainfall on Monday and Tuesday, the city again is back to experiencing hot days without a trace of rainfall.

Light to moderate rainfall at scattered places over Delhi is very likely in the next 24 hours.

The rainfall is likely to increase from July 25, the IMD said.

Parts of Delhi received light rains on Wednesday. The national capital recorded a maximum temperature of 34.7 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature settled at 22.4 degrees Celsius.

Delhi recorded 60.3 mm rainfall in a 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am.

It received 69.6 mm and 38.4 mm rainfall on Sunday and Monday respectively.

The western and central parts of the country will continue to witness heavy rains over the next three-four days, the IMD said on Wednesday while issuing a "red" alert for Mumbai, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in the country's financial capital.

