Delhi Weather Update: IMD issues Orange alert for dense fog amid Republic Day celebrations
Delhi is expected to experience moderate to dense fog conditions on Republic Day, with visibility limited to 400 meters until 8.30 am. The weather is forecasted to improve later in the morning.
The weather department has predicted moderate to dense fog conditions in parts of Delhi during the early hours on Republic Day, issuing an 'orange alert' for January 26, as per a PTI report.
