The weather department has predicted moderate to dense fog conditions in parts of Delhi during the early hours on Republic Day, issuing an 'orange alert' for January 26, as per a PTI report. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Until 8.30 am, visibility in the national capital is expected to be limited to only 400 metres due to the foggy weather. However, there is a forecast for improvement, with visibility levels expected to reach 1,500 metres by 10.30 am.

Track | Republic Day 2024 LIVE Updates here {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts that the minimum temperature will range between 5 to 7 degrees Celsius. It added that Delhi is currently experiencing cold day conditions with dense fog in the morning and night.

On January 25, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 4.8 degrees Celsius, which is three notches below the season's average, as reported by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The maximum temperature was noted at 20.5 degrees Celsius, one notch below the normal. The relative humidity at 5.30 pm stood at 69 percent.

The Indian Railways reported that 24 Delhi-bound trains faced delays due to fog in parts of northern India.

Western Disturbances and Fog Persistence The IMD attributes the prolonged layer of fog over the plains in the region since December 25 to the absence of active western disturbances (WD). These weather systems, originating in the Mediterranean region, typically bring unseasonal rainfall to northwest India. Normally, the region experiences the impact of five to seven WDs during these months, but this winter has seen a lack of strong WD activity.

The prevailing El-Nino conditions, characterized by abnormal warming of surface waters in the central Pacific Ocean, are also contributing to the absence of active WDs. This condition disrupts the three necessary factors for fog formation: weak low-level winds, moisture, and overnight cooling.

While two WDs have affected the country so far—one in December and another in January—their impact has remained confined to Gujarat, north Maharashtra, east Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh.

Residents are advised to take precautions due to the expected reduced visibility during the Republic Day celebrations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Air Quality Index Update According to the Central Pollution Control Board's data, the 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) on Thursday settled at 332, categorizing it as 'very poor.'

To provide context, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good,' 51 and 100 'satisfactory,' 101 and 200 'moderate,' 201 and 300 'poor,' 301 and 400 'very poor,' and 401 and 500 'severe.' {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from PTI)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!