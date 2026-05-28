Delhi weather update: IMD issues orange alert for thunderstorms, hail storms; relief from heatwave

Good news for Delhiites! The national capital is likely to get relief from the severe heatwave today, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted moderate to severe thunderstorms in the evening hours, accompanied by lightning and isolated hailstorms, on Thursday.

According to IMD officials, light to moderate rainfall is expected across several parts of the city, while strong winds may blow at 50–60 kmph, gusting up to 70 kmph.

The weather agency also noted that intense thunderstorm activity over several parts of South Haryana, adjoining Delhi, and the entire National Capital Region (NCR) is likely to be affected due to strong winds reaching up to 80 kmph, accompanied by hail and dust storms.

Thunderstorm activity begins in parts of Rajasthan "Thunderstorm activity has already begun over northern parts of Rajasthan and is expected to spread to Delhi by evening and continue through the night," said Mahesh Palawat from Skymet, PTI reported.

He further said the intensity of the storms is likely to increase tomorrow, and the spell is expected to continue till May 30. From May 30 onwards, the weather system is expected to shift towards Gujarat.

"The current spell of pre-monsoon rains is likely to be stronger than the pre-monsoon showers witnessed in Delhi earlier this month and in April, leading to widespread rainfall activity across the city," Palawat said.

The weather activity is being driven by a western disturbance over the hills, an induced cyclonic circulation over Rajasthan and surrounding areas, as well as humid winds from the Bay of Bengal, which have increased humidity and moisture levels over the city.

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According to the IMD, the maximum temperature is expected to reach 43 degrees Celsius.

Heatwave conditions to become less severe Sharing an update regarding the heatwave conditions, the IMD said in a post on X, "The prevailing heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are likely to abate from many parts of Northwest India from today; however, it is likely to continue over some parts of Rajasthan, Vidarbha, and East Madhya Pradesh, and reduce significantly from tomorrow."

IMD issued yellow alert for heatwave in Delhi Earlier this week, the weather agency issued a yellow alert for the national capital and predicted heatwave conditions for the next three days, with daytime temperatures expected to remain between 44 and 46 degrees Celsius. According to reports, the yellow alert came a day after the capital witnessed a brief spell of cloudy skies and a passing dust storm over the weekend, which gave Delhi's exhausted residents a momentary relief.

IMD's colour-coded weather alerts explained The weather agency uses four colour codes for the weather alert system to simplify the complicated weather data. As these alerts are issued, citizens can determine the degree of risk associated with the upcoming weather conditions.

The colour codes that IMD uses to denote alerts are: red, yellow, orange, and green. Under a green alert, the weather is normal, and the agency does not issue any advisory for citizens. A yellow alert implies that there is a possibility of activity happening. In simple terms, it advises residents to be aware. If the agency announces an orange alert, it is to let residents know that they need to be prepared, as the risk of a weather activity is heightened. The red alert is the most severe weather warning alert, one that poses significant risks to life and property.