Delhi weather update: IMD issues orange alert for thunderstorms, hail storms; relief from heatwave

Good news for Delhiites! The national capital is likely to get relief from the severe heatwave today, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted moderate to severe thunderstorms in the evening hours, accompanied by lightning and isolated hailstorms, on Thursday.

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According to IMD officials, light to moderate rainfall is expected across several parts of the city, while strong winds may blow at 50–60 kmph, gusting up to 70 kmph.

The weather agency also noted that intense thunderstorm activity over several parts of South Haryana, adjoining Delhi, and the entire National Capital Region (NCR) is likely to be affected due to strong winds reaching up to 80 kmph, accompanied by hail and dust storms.

Thunderstorm activity begins in parts of Rajasthan "Thunderstorm activity has already begun over northern parts of Rajasthan and is expected to spread to Delhi by evening and continue through the night," said Mahesh Palawat from Skymet, PTI reported.

He further said the intensity of the storms is likely to increase tomorrow, and the spell is expected to continue till May 30. From May 30 onwards, the weather system is expected to shift towards Gujarat.

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"The current spell of pre-monsoon rains is likely to be stronger than the pre-monsoon showers witnessed in Delhi earlier this month and in April, leading to widespread rainfall activity across the city," Palawat said.

The weather activity is being driven by a western disturbance over the hills, an induced cyclonic circulation over Rajasthan and surrounding areas, as well as humid winds from the Bay of Bengal, which have increased humidity and moisture levels over the city.

Also Read | Delhi heatwave so intense that ladoos melt into ‘halwa’ in viral video

According to the IMD, the maximum temperature is expected to reach 43 degrees Celsius.

Heatwave conditions to become less severe Sharing an update regarding the heatwave conditions, the IMD said in a post on X, "The prevailing heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are likely to abate from many parts of Northwest India from today; however, it is likely to continue over some parts of Rajasthan, Vidarbha, and East Madhya Pradesh, and reduce significantly from tomorrow."

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IMD issued yellow alert for heatwave in Delhi Earlier this week, the weather agency issued a yellow alert for the national capital and predicted heatwave conditions for the next three days, with daytime temperatures expected to remain between 44 and 46 degrees Celsius. According to reports, the yellow alert came a day after the capital witnessed a brief spell of cloudy skies and a passing dust storm over the weekend, which gave Delhi's exhausted residents a momentary relief.

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IMD's colour-coded weather alerts explained The weather agency uses four colour codes for the weather alert system to simplify the complicated weather data. As these alerts are issued, citizens can determine the degree of risk associated with the upcoming weather conditions.

The colour codes that IMD uses to denote alerts are: red, yellow, orange, and green. Under a green alert, the weather is normal, and the agency does not issue any advisory for citizens. A yellow alert implies that there is a possibility of activity happening. In simple terms, it advises residents to be aware. If the agency announces an orange alert, it is to let residents know that they need to be prepared, as the risk of a weather activity is heightened. The red alert is the most severe weather warning alert, one that poses significant risks to life and property.

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(With agency inputs)

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.

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