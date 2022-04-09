This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The minimum temperature in Delhi this morning was recorded at 19.9 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the season, the weather department said. The relative humidity at 8.30 am was recorded at 48 per cent
The national capital is likely to witness heatwave conditions today, and the maximum temperature may settle around 42 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department .The meteorological office had issued an orange alert, warning of a 'severe heatwave' in the national capital on Saturday.
Barring two, all automatic weather stations in the city recorded maximum temperatures above 42 degrees Celsius on Friday, IMD data showed.
The maximum temperature at most places in Delhi was recorded at least seven degrees above normal.
The IMD uses four colour codes for weather warnings -- green (no action needed), yellow (watch and stay updated), orange (be prepared) and red (take action).
For the plains, a 'heatwave' is declared when the maximum temperature is over 40 degrees Celsius and at least 4.5 notches above normal.
A 'severe heatwave' is declared if the departure from normal temperature is more than 6.4 notches, according to the IMD.
The weather department said northwest India and adjoining parts of central India are predicted to see more intense and frequent heatwave conditions in April."The frequency of intense heatwave conditions will be higher in April as compared to March. We expect the heatwave conditions to continue till April 15 in some parts," an official said.
India recorded its warmest March in 122 years with a severe heatwave scorching large swathes of the country during the month.
The quality of air in Delhi remained in the 'poor' category as the Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 260 at 8 am, the Central Pollution Control Board data showed.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.
