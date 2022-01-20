The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted light rainfall over parts of the national capital during the next two hours.

The weather forecasting agency also predicted light intensity rainfall for Haryana and Uttar Pradesh in the next two hours.

"Very light to light intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of North Delhi, North-West Delhi; Narwana, Barwala, Jind, Hansi, Tosham, Bhiwani (Haryana); Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Kandhla, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Hastinapur, Daurala, Meerut, Modinagar, Kithor, Amroha, Baraut, Bagpat, Khekra, Garhmukteshwar (U.P.) during next 2 hours," said the IMD.

Last week, the IMD had predicted rain over Delhi NCR due to the influence of a Western Disturbance lying over North India.

"This Western Disturbance is weaker compared to the last one which caused intense rainfall. The rain will start in Delhi from January 21 night and it will continue till January 23 morning. There will be light to very light rainfall. As a result of the Western Disturbance, the sky will remain overcast increasing the minimum temperature to 13 degrees Celsius. Day temperature to remain low due to rain throughout North India, Rajasthan, Haryana," RK Jenamani, senior scientist, IMD had told ANI.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.