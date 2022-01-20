Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Delhi weather update: IMD predicts light rainfall during next two hours

Delhi weather update: IMD predicts light rainfall during next two hours

Camel-mounted soldiers stand in formation during rehearsals for the upcoming Beating Retreat ceremony at Raisina hill
1 min read . 07:20 AM IST Livemint

The weather forecasting agency also predicted light intensity rainfall for Haryana and Uttar Pradesh

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

 The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted light rainfall over parts of the national capital during the next two hours.

 The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted light rainfall over parts of the national capital during the next two hours.

The weather forecasting agency also predicted light intensity rainfall for Haryana and Uttar Pradesh in the next two hours.

The weather forecasting agency also predicted light intensity rainfall for Haryana and Uttar Pradesh in the next two hours.

"Very light to light intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of North Delhi, North-West Delhi; Narwana, Barwala, Jind, Hansi, Tosham, Bhiwani (Haryana); Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Kandhla, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Hastinapur, Daurala, Meerut, Modinagar, Kithor, Amroha, Baraut, Bagpat, Khekra, Garhmukteshwar (U.P.) during next 2 hours," said the IMD.

"Very light to light intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of North Delhi, North-West Delhi; Narwana, Barwala, Jind, Hansi, Tosham, Bhiwani (Haryana); Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Kandhla, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Hastinapur, Daurala, Meerut, Modinagar, Kithor, Amroha, Baraut, Bagpat, Khekra, Garhmukteshwar (U.P.) during next 2 hours," said the IMD.

Last week, the IMD had predicted rain over Delhi NCR due to the influence of a Western Disturbance lying over North India.

Last week, the IMD had predicted rain over Delhi NCR due to the influence of a Western Disturbance lying over North India.

"This Western Disturbance is weaker compared to the last one which caused intense rainfall. The rain will start in Delhi from January 21 night and it will continue till January 23 morning. There will be light to very light rainfall. As a result of the Western Disturbance, the sky will remain overcast increasing the minimum temperature to 13 degrees Celsius. Day temperature to remain low due to rain throughout North India, Rajasthan, Haryana," RK Jenamani, senior scientist, IMD had told ANI. 

"This Western Disturbance is weaker compared to the last one which caused intense rainfall. The rain will start in Delhi from January 21 night and it will continue till January 23 morning. There will be light to very light rainfall. As a result of the Western Disturbance, the sky will remain overcast increasing the minimum temperature to 13 degrees Celsius. Day temperature to remain low due to rain throughout North India, Rajasthan, Haryana," RK Jenamani, senior scientist, IMD had told ANI. 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!