Delhi weather update: IMD predicts light rainfall during next two hours

"This Western Disturbance is weaker compared to the last one which caused intense rainfall. The rain will start in Delhi from January 21 night and it will continue till January 23 morning. There will be light to very light rainfall. As a result of the Western Disturbance, the sky will remain overcast increasing the minimum temperature to 13 degrees Celsius. Day temperature to remain low due to rain throughout North India, Rajasthan, Haryana," RK Jenamani, senior scientist, IMD had told ANI.