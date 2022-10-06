Delhi weather update: Light rain and thundershowers during the day, predicts IMD

Delhi weather update: Light rain and thundershowers during the day, predicts IMD1 min read . 10:23 AM IST
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature of Thursday was recorded at 22.4 degrees Celsius
New Delhi: Delhiites woke up to a pleasant windy and cloudy morning today. The weather office has predicted light rain and thundershowers during the day.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature of Thursday was recorded at 22.4 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season's average.
"There will be generally cloudy sky with light rain and thundershowers. The maximum temperature of the day is likely to hover around 33 degrees Celsius," an IMD official said.
Rains are likely to further improve the air quality index (AQI) which according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data was in the moderate category with index value measured at 134 at 8 am today.
With the air quality in Delhi dropping to the 'poor' level on Wednesday, authorities in the National Capital Region have been asked to strictly implement measures under the first stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).
The action plan includes penal and legal action against polluting industrial units.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.
