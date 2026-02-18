Delhi weather update: Light rain lashes national capital; IMD issues alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said light rainfall or drizzle was ‘very likely’ across Delhi and the National Capital Region, with scattered showers expected to extend into parts of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan

Livemint
Updated18 Feb 2026, 07:30 AM IST
Delhi woke up to light rains on Wednesday (18 February), a day after the Capital saw an unusually warm February day, Monday (16 February), as the temperature crossed 30°C for the first time this season.
Delhi woke up to light rains on Wednesday (18 February), a day after the Capital saw an unusually warm February day, Monday (16 February), as the temperature crossed 30°C for the first time this season.

Delhi woke to light rain on Wednesday (18 February), marking a sharp change in conditions a day after the capital recorded its earliest 30°C-plus February temperature in five years.

Light rain lashes Delhi-NCR, gusty winds forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said light rainfall or drizzle was “very likely” across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Wednesday. It added that gusty winds, with speeds ranging between 30 and 40 kmph, were likely during the afternoon.

Also Read | Weather news: IMD predicts snowfall in Jammu-Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh on Feb 18

Showers expected in parts of Haryana, UP, Rajasthan

The IMD also said light rainfall was very likely over parts of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan over the next two hours. These included Sonipat, Kharkhoda, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Kosali, Mahendargarh, Sohana, Rewari, Palwal, Narnaul, Bawal, Nuh, Aurangabad and Hodal in Haryana; Bagpat, Khekra, Modinagar and Pilakhua in Uttar Pradesh; and Bhiwari, Tizara, Khairthal, Alwar, Viratnagar, Nagar, Laxmangarh and Rajgarh in Rajasthan.

Also Read | Weather today: IMD predicts more snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal

It added that very light rainfall or drizzle was likely in Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Narwana, Karnal, Fatehabad, Assandh, Safidon, Barwala, Jind, Panipat, Adampur, Gohana, Gannaur, Hansi, Tosham and Rohtak in Haryana; Shamli, Kandhla, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Hastinapur, Baraut, Daurala, Meerut, Kithor, Garhmukteshwar, Hapur, Gulaoti, Siyana, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, Khurja, Jattari, Nandgaon and Barsana in Uttar Pradesh; and Kotputli and Deeg in Rajasthan.

IMD issues orange nowcast for north Rajasthan, yellow alert for Delhi

The weather office issued an orange colour nowcast for districts of north Rajasthan, warning of light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds (40–60 kmph) over the next three hours.

A yellow alert for light rainfall was also issued for Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh and west Madhya Pradesh for the next three hours.

Delhi sees sharp swing after hottest day of 2026 so far

The showers come after an unusually warm spell pushed temperatures well above seasonal norms. Delhi recorded a maximum of 31.6°C on Monday — the hottest day of the year so far — around seven degrees above the seasonal average.

Data indicates this was the earliest the mercury has crossed 30°C in February in five years. The last time it happened earlier than February 16 was in 2021, when the city touched 30.4°C on February 11.

Tuesday remains unusually warm, maximum stays above 30°C

On Tuesday, national capital Delhi remained unseasonably warm, with the maximum temperature settling at 30.9°C, about 6.5 degrees above the seasonal average, according to the IMD.

Station-wise temperatures: Palam warmest at night, Safdarjung hottest by day

Station-wise data showed Ayanagar recorded the highest minimum temperature at 13.8°C, while Safdarjung — the city’s principal observatory — logged a minimum of 12.4°C.

Palam recorded a minimum of 15.3°C, followed by Lodhi Road at 12.6°C and the Ridge at 12.2°C.

Also Read | Delhi wakes up to dense fog; rainfall, snowfall may occur in Himachal, J&K

Safdarjung also recorded the highest maximum temperature at 30.9°C, followed by Ayanagar at 29.9°C and Palam at 29.1°C. Lodhi Road registered a maximum of 29.2°C, while the Ridge recorded a high of 29.4°C.

Wednesday forecast: cooler day, highs around 27°C

For Wednesday, the IMD has forecast a cooler day, with the maximum and minimum temperatures expected to hover around 27°C and 14°C, respectively.

Delhi air quality remains ‘poor’

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘poor’ category on Tuesday. The Central Pollution Control Board recorded the city’s average Air Quality Index (AQI) at 249. Under CPCB standards, an AQI between 201 and 300 is classified as ‘poor’.

About the Author

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More

Weather Forecast
Get Latest real-time updates

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.

Business NewsNewsIndiaDelhi weather update: Light rain lashes national capital; IMD issues alert
More