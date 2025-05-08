Delhi weather update: Light rainfall, thunderstorms expected today, IMD issues yellow alert

Delhi-NCR residents witnessed pleasant weather on Thursday, May 8, 2025. It is expected that the national capital will see light rains and cloudy skies on Wednesday, according to the Indian Meteorological Department.

Stating the weather forecast for Thursday, IMD noted, “Generally cloudy sky. Very light to light rain with thunderstorm/lightning and strong surface winds. Wind speed may increase temporarily up to 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph towards evening/night.”

On Thursday, May 8, the maximum temperature will be 36-38 degrees, while the minimum temperature will be 23-25 degrees. No heatwave is expected.

Yellow alert issued Amid the prevailing weather conditions, IMD has issued a yellow alert till Friday, May 9. IMD yellow alert refers to moderate rainfall, residents are advised to be cautious and carry an umbrella.

Delhi weather tomorrow The agency has forecasted similar weather conditions for Thursday and Friday, noting light rains accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. Stating the weather conditions for Friday, May 9, IMD informed, “Generally cloudy sky. Very light to light rain with thunderstorm/lightning and strong surface winds. Wind speed may increase temporarily up to 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph.”

On Friday, May 9, the maximum temperature is expected to be at 34-36 degrees, while the minimum temperature will range from 25-27 degrees. No heatwave is expected on Friday as well.

On Wednesday, May 7, the weather forecasting agency predicted a partly cloudy sky accompanied by light rain and thunderstorms.

IMD forecast for North West India Regarding the prevailing weather conditions in North West India, IMD states that the Western Disturbance persists over West Madhya Pradesh and the nearby region between 1.5km and 7.6 km above mean sea level. The upper air cyclonic circulation over northwest Madhya Pradesh and its neighbouring states at a height of 0.9 km above mean sea level persists.