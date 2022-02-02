NEW DELHI : The Indian Metrological department (IMD) on Wednesday said that the national capital Delhi on Wednesday recorded a maximum temperature of 23.4 degrees Celsius.

The IMD statement said that this was a notch above normal.

The maximum and minimum temperatures on Thursday in the city are likely to settle around 19 and 13 degrees Celsius respectively, the IMD said.

The IMD's official statement also said that the city is likely to witness thunderstorm with rain on Thursday.

The national capital witnessed moderate fog on Wednesday morning with the minimum temperature being recorded at 11.2 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season’s average, the IMD said.

Delhi's air quality was recorded in the 'very poor' category as the 24-hour Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 319 at 4 pm.

The air quality of Ghaziabad (339) was also recorded in the 'very poor' category. The air quality of Faridabad (282), Gurgaon (271) and Greater Noida (300) was recorded in the 'poor' category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The relative humidity at 5.30 pm stood at 66%, the IMD said.

