Delhi weather update: Mercury soars to nearly 50 degrees Celsius amid heatwave alert
Delhi records a scorching high of 49.9 degrees Celsius amid a heatwave alert until May 30. Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Western UP, and Madhya Pradesh are also on red alert.
Delhiites witnessed a scorching heatwave on Tuesday, May 28, as the maximum temperature in the national capital soared close to 50 degrees Celsius. Two weather stations—Mungeshpur and Narela—observed the high temperature touching 49.9 degrees Celsius yesterday.