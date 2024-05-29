Delhi records a scorching high of 49.9 degrees Celsius amid a heatwave alert until May 30. Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Western UP, and Madhya Pradesh are also on red alert.

Delhiites witnessed a scorching heatwave on Tuesday, May 28, as the maximum temperature in the national capital soared close to 50 degrees Celsius. Two weather stations—Mungeshpur and Narela—observed the high temperature touching 49.9 degrees Celsius yesterday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The manual observatories at Aya Nagar and Ridge near Delhi University surpassed their previous maximum temperature records, reaching 47.6 degrees Celsius and 47.5 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The city's Safdarjung Observatory, Najafgarh, Pitampura, and Pusa also recorded their highest temperatures: 45.8 degrees Celsius, 49.8 degrees Celsius, and 48.5 degrees Celsius, respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for May 29 and 30 in six states: Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi-NCR, Western UP, and Madhya Pradesh.

“It is now the second week since the heat wave to severe heatwave persisted in North-West India. The temperature exceeded 47 degrees Celsius. We had issued a Red Alert. For tomorrow, a red alert has been sounded in Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi-NCR, Western UP and Madhya Pradesh. Heatwave to severe heat wave will prevail," said IMD Scientist Dr Naresh Kumar.

“Afterwards, there will be an impact of western disturbance. The temperature will drop. There will be gradual improvement afterwards. Clouds were seen in the Arabian Sea. Monsoon onset is possible in the next 3-4 days in Kerala. It can extend upward," the IMD official added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The IMD has forecast a higher number of heatwave days in northwest India and adjoining parts of the central region in June.

“Normally, northwest India and the adjoining areas record two to three heatwave days in June. This time, we expect four to six days of heatwave in this region," IMD chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra had said.

The severe heatwave is pushing the power demand and leading to water shortages in parts of the country. According to the Central Water Commission, water storage in 150 major reservoirs in India dropped to just 24 per cent of their live storage last week. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from agencies)

