Delhi weather update: Rain likely tomorrow, relief from cold wave during weekend

- Delhi weather: Cold wave conditions would abate from Thursday-Friday under the influence of two western disturbances
The national capital Delhi, which is reeling from the freezing cold, may get some relief during the weekend, according to the Meteorological department.
The city on Wednesday logged its eighth cold wave day--most in the past 12 years.
On Wednesday, Safdarjung in Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 2.6 degrees Celsius, Palam recorded a minimum temperature of 6 degrees Celsius and Ayanagar recorded a minimum temperature of 3.2 degrees Celsius.
In 2020, Delhi saw seven cold wave days in January.
The national capital recorded an intense cold wave spell from 5 to 9 January--the second longest in the month in a decade.
Over 50 hours of foggy conditions were seen in January this year in Delhi.
The weather forecasting agency has predicted that cold wave conditions would abate from Thursday-Friday under the influence of two western disturbances.
The city may also see light rain or drizzle towards Thursday night, it added.
Western disturbance is a weather system characterised by warm moist winds from the middle east--approaches a region, the wind direction changes.
As per the latest weather forecast, light to moderate rain and a hailstorm with winds gusting up to 50 kilometres per hour are predicted to lash northwest India, including Delhi, on January 23-24 under the influence of another western disturbance.
Delhi has not recorded any rainfall this winter season so far.
Last year, the city recorded 82.2 mm of rainfall in January, the highest in the month since 1901.
Due to fog conditions, several flights and trains were delayed as visibility declined.
The Northern Railway said six trains are running late due to fog.
"Barauni-New Delhi Clone Special, Kamakhya-Delhi Brahmaputra Mail, Visakhapatnam-New Delhi Andhra Pradesh Express, Sultanpur -Anand Vihar Terminal Sadbhavana Express, Jabalpur-Hazrat Nizamuddin Gondwana, Manikpur-Hazrat Nizamuddin Uttar Pardesh Sampark Kranti Express, are running late by up to 1 hour," Northern Railway said.
