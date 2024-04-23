Active Stocks
Delhi weather update: Sudden rain showers bring relief from scorching heat

Several parts of Delhi witnessed rainfall on Tuesday after IMD predicted heavy rainfall in the national capital and neighbouring areas on Tuesday April 23.

In a sudden change of weather, several parts of Delhi witnessed light to moderate rainfall Tuesday evening. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in its forecast had mentioned the possibility of moderate intensity rain and gusty winds over Delhi-NCR( Dadri, Greater Noida) and adjoining areas including Safidon, Barwala, Jind, Hissar, Hansi, Meham, Tosham, Bhiwani, Loharu, Kosali, Mahendargarh.

 

“Dust storm/Thunderstorm with rain (followed by rain) and gusty winds with speed of 40-70 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR Sonipat, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Jhajjar (Haryana) Bagpat, Meerut, Khekra, Modinagar, Garhmukteshwar," wrote IMD on X.

Published: 23 Apr 2024, 05:52 PM IST
