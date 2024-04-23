Delhi weather update: Sudden rain showers bring relief from scorching heat
Several parts of Delhi witnessed rainfall on Tuesday after IMD predicted heavy rainfall in the national capital and neighbouring areas on Tuesday April 23.
In a sudden change of weather, several parts of Delhi witnessed light to moderate rainfall Tuesday evening. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in its forecast had mentioned the possibility of moderate intensity rain and gusty winds over Delhi-NCR( Dadri, Greater Noida) and adjoining areas including Safidon, Barwala, Jind, Hissar, Hansi, Meham, Tosham, Bhiwani, Loharu, Kosali, Mahendargarh.