Delhi weather update: Soaring temperature, humid spell likely for next few days. Details here2 min read . Updated: 23 Jun 2022, 11:16 AM IST
- Delhi weather update: The weather office predicted partly cloudy sky during the day for Thursday
Listen to this article
Following bouts of much cooler temperature in the past week, Delhi work up to a sunny on Thursday with the minimum temperature recorded at 25.3 degrees Celsius even as the weather office predicted partly cloudy sky during the day. Interestingly, the weather office also said that Thursday's minimum temperature was three degrees below the season's average.