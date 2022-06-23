Following bouts of much cooler temperature in the past week, Delhi work up to a sunny on Thursday with the minimum temperature recorded at 25.3 degrees Celsius even as the weather office predicted partly cloudy sky during the day. Interestingly, the weather office also said that Thursday's minimum temperature was three degrees below the season's average.

The temperature went up by three to four degrees across Delhi on Wednesday to register a maximum temperature of 37.2 degrees Celsius (°C), the India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said.

The relative humidity across the national capital stayed high throughout the day, largely aided by scattered rainfall, and oscillated between 56% and 81%, adding to the heat discomfort.

Additionally, IMD officials have notified that Delhi is unlikely to get any rain until June 25 (Saturday), and the mercury will continue to gradually rise. The maximum temperature of 37.2°C, recorded at the Safadarjung observatory, Delhi base weather station, was 2.7 degrees higher than Tuesday’s maximum and one degree below normal for this time of the year, IMD officials said.

The maximum temperature is likely to touch the 40 degrees at Safdarjung by June 25, while other parts of Delhi will be even hotter. Humidity levels, they said, are unlikely to drop by much.

Delhi recorded a minimum of 24.3°C, four degrees below normal and lower than Tuesday’s minimum of 24.9°C. “The impact of the previous western disturbance has gone and no rain is now expected until June 25. There could be some thundery development on June 26, owing to high maximum temperatures and humidity, while some light rain may occur by June 27," said RK Jenamani, scientist at IMD. india

The IMD is yet to declare the possible date for the onset of the south-west monsoon in Delhi. However, usually, monsoon arrives in Delhi by June 27. As per forecasts made by the private agency Skymet, the rains this year are likely to reach only by June 30. On Wednesday, Delhi received no rainfall at Safdarjung, Lodhi Road, Ayanagar, Ridge or Palam stations, but 0.5mm of rainfall was recorded at both Mayur Vihar and Najafgarh weather stations between 8.30am and 5.30pm.

Despite patches of rainfall, Delhi’s hottest location on Wednesday was Najafgarh, recording a maximum of 39.2°C, up from 36.5°C on Tuesday. IMD’s seven-day forecast shows that Delhi’s maximum could touch 38°C by Thursday 39°C by Friday and 40°C by Saturday. It is expected to drop to around 37°C by next Monday, owing to overcast skies and drizzle, the forecast said. The minimum is meanwhile expected to touch 25°C by Thursday and 26°C by Saturday.

"The city will witness partly cloudy sky during the day. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 38 degrees Celsius," an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Humidity at 8.30 am on Thursday was 68%, the IMD official said. The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the moderate category at 131 at around 8.05 am, data from CPCB showed.