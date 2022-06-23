The IMD is yet to declare the possible date for the onset of the south-west monsoon in Delhi. However, usually, monsoon arrives in Delhi by June 27. As per forecasts made by the private agency Skymet, the rains this year are likely to reach only by June 30. On Wednesday, Delhi received no rainfall at Safdarjung, Lodhi Road, Ayanagar, Ridge or Palam stations, but 0.5mm of rainfall was recorded at both Mayur Vihar and Najafgarh weather stations between 8.30am and 5.30pm.