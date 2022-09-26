Delhi weather update: Southwest monsoon likely to pull back this weekend

Mahesh Palawat, vice president (meteorology and climate change), Skymet Weather said, 'The conditions will become favorable for further withdrawal of the monsoon in the next two three days. We expect the monsoon to retreat from Delhi by September 30 - October 1.'
The southwest monsoon is likely to retreat from the national capital and its neighboring areas by the coming weekend, said weather forecasters as quoted by the news agency PTI. They informed that an anti-cyclone will be established over southwest Rajasthan after 24 hours.
Following this, the northwest winds will commence in Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi which will lead to a drop in moisture content in the atmosphere, they added.
Mahesh Palawat, vice president (meteorology and climate change), Skymet Weather said, "The conditions will become favorable for further withdrawal of the monsoon in the next two three days. We expect the monsoon to retreat from Delhi by September 30 - October 1."
Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the line of withdrawal of the southwest monsoon passes through Khajuwala, Bikaner, Jodhpur, and Naliya at present.
In Delhi, the incessant rainfall from September 21 to 24 helped the national capital cover a large rain deficit that had piled up over the last one-and-a-half-month.
The rainfall recorded at the Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, swung from a 49% deficit on September 21 to a surplus of 39% on September 24. In September so far, the capital has recorded 164.5 mm of precipitation against a normal of 118.2 mm. On average, the city gauges 125.1 mm of rainfall in September.
The incessant rains between on Wednesday and Saturday also brought down the overall deficit in the monsoon season. Delhi's overall rain deficit in the monsoon season dropped from 35% (till September 22) to 17% by Sunday morning.
The maximum temperature in the nation's capital fell sharply, settling at 27.2 degrees Celsius, seven degrees below normal on Saturday. The IMD had also earlier issued a "yellow alert" for Saturday as well, warning of moderate rain in most parts of Delhi, with heavy rain in a few places.
