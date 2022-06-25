The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a partly cloudy sky for today, pegging the maximum and minimum temperatures around 40 and 24 degrees Celsius, respectively
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
With the nation capital witnessing a sudden rise in temperature in temperature during this course of this week, Delhi is likely to continue to experience sweltering temperatures over the weekend.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
With the nation capital witnessing a sudden rise in temperature in temperature during this course of this week, Delhi is likely to continue to experience sweltering temperatures over the weekend.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a partly cloudy sky for today, pegging the maximum and minimum temperatures around 40 and 24 degrees Celsius, respectively.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a partly cloudy sky for today, pegging the maximum and minimum temperatures around 40 and 24 degrees Celsius, respectively.
The weather office has indicated that the maximum temperature is likely to increase by 2 degrees Celsius over most parts of the North-West India during the next two days, adding that there will be no significant change thereafter.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The weather office has indicated that the maximum temperature is likely to increase by 2 degrees Celsius over most parts of the North-West India during the next two days, adding that there will be no significant change thereafter.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
While, Delhi on Friday witnessed a clear and warm day with the maximum temperature settling one notch above normal at 39.3 degrees Celsius, according to the IMD, while on Thursday, some parts of the city touched 40 degrees Celsius.
While, Delhi on Friday witnessed a clear and warm day with the maximum temperature settling one notch above normal at 39.3 degrees Celsius, according to the IMD, while on Thursday, some parts of the city touched 40 degrees Celsius.
On Friday, the minimum temperature for the day was recorded at 23.2 degrees Celsius which was five degrees below normal. It was a hot and humid day in Delhi on Thursday as the maximum temperature settled at 37.9 degrees Celsius, a notch below the normal, officials said.
On Friday, the minimum temperature for the day was recorded at 23.2 degrees Celsius which was five degrees below normal. It was a hot and humid day in Delhi on Thursday as the maximum temperature settled at 37.9 degrees Celsius, a notch below the normal, officials said.
The relative humidity on Friday in the union territory hovered between 67 to 40 per cent in the past 24 hours, the IMD said. As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital was recorded at 197 i.e. in the moderate category at 4 pm.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The relative humidity on Friday in the union territory hovered between 67 to 40 per cent in the past 24 hours, the IMD said. As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital was recorded at 197 i.e. in the moderate category at 4 pm.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.
Meanwhile, the minimum temperature had dipped marginally in the city on Wednesday morning to settle at 24.3 degrees Celsius, even as the weather office predicted light rain later in the day. The national capital had received light rainfall in parts of the city on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the minimum temperature had dipped marginally in the city on Wednesday morning to settle at 24.3 degrees Celsius, even as the weather office predicted light rain later in the day. The national capital had received light rainfall in parts of the city on Tuesday.
From 8:30 AM on Tuesday to 8:30 AM on Wednesday, the city had recorded a rainfall of 0.7 mm, according to the data shared by the MeT Office.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
From 8:30 AM on Tuesday to 8:30 AM on Wednesday, the city had recorded a rainfall of 0.7 mm, according to the data shared by the MeT Office.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Delhi on Tuesday had recorded a minimum temperature of 24.9 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average. The IMD forecast said that a generally cloudy sky with light rain was likely during the day.
Delhi on Tuesday had recorded a minimum temperature of 24.9 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average. The IMD forecast said that a generally cloudy sky with light rain was likely during the day.
Interestingly, last Sunday, the maximum temperature in the national capital had settled at 30.7 degrees Celsius, eight notches below normal for this time of the season and the lowest since June 17, 2014, the IMD said.
Interestingly, last Sunday, the maximum temperature in the national capital had settled at 30.7 degrees Celsius, eight notches below normal for this time of the season and the lowest since June 17, 2014, the IMD said.